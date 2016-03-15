Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 3:55 pm | Partly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 
CIF Polls

Laguna Blanca ranked No. 2 in CIF Division 5 Volleyball

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 15, 2016 | 9:16 a.m.

Laguna Blanca is ranked No. 2 in the latest CIF-Southern Section Division 5 boys volleyball poll.

The Owls have beaten two top-10 teams from higher divisions this season, Viewpoint (No. 9 in Division 3) and St.Margaret's (No. 2 in Division 4). They recently reached the consolation finals at the San Luis Obispo Tournament, losing to Channel League school, Ventura, in a one-game final.

Santa Ynez is ranked fourth in Division 4.

In softball, Dos Pueblos is third in the Division 4 poll behind Torrance and Highland. Cabrillo is ranked fourth in Division 5.

There are no local teams ranked in baseball or boys tennis.

CIF SOFTBALL RANKINGS

DIVISION 4

1  Torrance

2  Highland

3  Dos Pueblos

4  Ramona

5  Aquinas

6  El Segundo

7  Santa Monica

8  Apple Valley

9  Ocean View

10  Temescal Canyon

DIVISION 5

1 St Bonaventure

2 Garden Grove

3 Louisville

4 Cabrillo/Lompoc

5 Flintridge Sacred Heart

6 Edgewood

7 San Dimas

8 Silverado

9 La Reina

10 Fillmore

Others: St. Monica Catholic, Pomona Catholic, Schurr, Templeton, La Puente

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION 4

1  Saddleback Valley Christian

2  St. Margaret's

3  Crean Lutheran

4  Santa Ynez

5  Tustin

6  Flintridge Prep

7  Garden Grove

8  Yucaipa

9  Kennedy

10  La Quinta

Others: Channel Islands

DIVISION 5

1 Damien

2 Laguna Blanca

3 Santa Fe

4 Oakwood

5 Los Altos

6 El Rancho

7 Ganesha

8 La Serna

9 Calvary Murrieta

10 West Covina

Others: Providence, Ontario Christian, Arrowhead Christian

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

