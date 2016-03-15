Laguna Blanca ranked No. 2 in CIF Division 5 Volleyball

Laguna Blanca is ranked No. 2 in the latest CIF-Southern Section Division 5 boys volleyball poll.
The Owls have beaten two top-10 teams from higher divisions this season, Viewpoint (No. 9 in Division 3) and St.Margaret's (No. 2 in Division 4). They recently reached the consolation finals at the San Luis Obispo Tournament, losing to Channel League school, Ventura, in a one-game final.
Santa Ynez is ranked fourth in Division 4.
In softball, Dos Pueblos is third in the Division 4 poll behind Torrance and Highland. Cabrillo is ranked fourth in Division 5.
There are no local teams ranked in baseball or boys tennis.
CIF SOFTBALL RANKINGS
DIVISION 4
1 Torrance
2 Highland
3 Dos Pueblos
4 Ramona
5 Aquinas
6 El Segundo
7 Santa Monica
8 Apple Valley
9 Ocean View
10 Temescal Canyon
DIVISION 5
1 St Bonaventure
2 Garden Grove
3 Louisville
4 Cabrillo/Lompoc
5 Flintridge Sacred Heart
6 Edgewood
7 San Dimas
8 Silverado
9 La Reina
10 Fillmore
Others: St. Monica Catholic, Pomona Catholic, Schurr, Templeton, La Puente
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION 4
1 Saddleback Valley Christian
2 St. Margaret's
3 Crean Lutheran
4 Santa Ynez
5 Tustin
6 Flintridge Prep
7 Garden Grove
8 Yucaipa
9 Kennedy
10 La Quinta
Others: Channel Islands
DIVISION 5
1 Damien
2 Laguna Blanca
3 Santa Fe
4 Oakwood
5 Los Altos
6 El Rancho
7 Ganesha
8 La Serna
9 Calvary Murrieta
10 West Covina
Others: Providence, Ontario Christian, Arrowhead Christian
