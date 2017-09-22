Laguna Blanca Records Shutout in 8-Man Game

Football

Laguna Blanca returned two punts for touchdowns and its defense recorded a shutout, 64-0 over East Valley High of North Hollywood in an 8-man football game on Friday night.

Alex Furukawa and Wells Fowler returnd punts to the house for the Owls, who have won three games on the road to start the season. Furukawa also had an interception return for a touchdown.

Quarterback Ty Trosky ran for a 5-yard touchdown and completed a 30-yard scoring pass to Anton Homeniuk.

Aidan O'Donnell forced a fumble and Kelvin Chen recovered it for a touchdown.

The Owls play their first home game next Saturday against Animo Robinson of Los Angeles.

