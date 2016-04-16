Laguna Blanca Rides Wild First-Set Win to Sweep Over Bishop Diego

Boys Volleyball

Laguna Blanca outlasted Bishop Diego in a wild first set, propelling the Owls to a sweep in a crosstown boys volleyball match on Friday at Bishop.

Laguna Blanca pulled out a 31-29 victory and rode the momentum of the win to 25-10, 25-15 decisions in the next two sets.

Chris Constantino and Henry Farrell led the attack for the Owls (12-2), and Pierce O'Donnell "set very well," said coach Jon Roberts.

"But the highlight of the night was an incredible dig by Charly MacNeil," Roberts noted. "That play really fired us up."

Bishop was led by Luca Jordano with 12 kills and Jake Klentner with five.

