Laguna Blanca Roars Past Villanova Prep in 3 Sets

Girls Volleyball

Four Laguna Blanca players ripped three or more ace serves, powering the Owls to a 25-15, 25-9, 25-16 sweep of Villanova Prep in a non-league girls volleyball match in Ojai on Tuesday.

Middle Natalie McCaffery paced the attack with nine kills, Ainsley McGovern had six kills on a .500 hitting percentage and Ella Delwiche also connected for six kills and hit. .450. Maddie Walker dished out 31 assists.

“Maddie Walker did a good job again tonight of spreading out our offense, and really getting the middles going," assistant coach Kat Niksto said. "Natalie McCaffery and Ella Delwiche both worked hard in transition and were a huge offense assets this match. Ainsley McGovern was also on fire offensively taking some big swings from both the left and right side."

Niksto also praised the defense of Bea Lujan Aguilar.

The Owls (3-0) host Campbell Hall on Wednesday at 5 p.m.



