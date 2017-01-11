No. 1-Ranked Laguna Blanca Rolls Over Coast Union

Boys Soccer

The Laguna Blanca boys soccer team rode to an easy 6-0 victory Wednesday afternoon over Coast Union High School and extended their undefeated season.

The CIF-SS Division 7 top-ranked Owls (7-0-0) were powered by two goals each from Ethan Tyng and Sulaiman Bah. Andrew Tolles and Fattah Koroma each scored one goal as well.

Laguna took a 3-0 lead into halftime and controlled the match from start to finish.

The Owls host Dunn on Friday in a Condor League match.

