Laguna Blanca Rolls Past Orcutt Academy in 3 Sets

Laguna Blanca rolled past Orcutt Academy, 25-16, 25-10, 25-12 in a non-league boys volleyball match on Friday.
Chris Constantino and Philip Fauntleroy led the attack for the Owls.
Coach Jon Roberts praised the back row play and serving of Kyle Aitcheson and Charlie MacNeil.
The Owls face a challenge on Saturday when they host St. Margaret's at 3 p.m.
