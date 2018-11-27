Laguna Blanca Romps in Boys Basketball Opener

Devin Hernandez scored 18 points to lead the Laguna Blanca boys basketball team to a 63-29 win over Valley Christian Academy in the Owls' season opener on Tuesday.
Hernandez also grabbed four rebounds had two steals and a blocked shot
Christian Branch added 13 points and dished out six assists for the Owls.
Jamin Magness of Valley Christian Academy led all scorers with 20 points.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.