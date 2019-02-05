Laguna Blanca Romps in CIF Wild-Card Game, 5-2

Suleiman Bah and Dylan Young each scored two goals, powering the Laguna Blanca boys soccer team to a 5-2 win over visiting Viewpoint in a CIF-SS Division 6 wild-card game at Girsh Park on Tuesday.
The Owls (5-7-2) controlled the game from the start and advanced to a first-round match-up at second-seeded Azusa (16-3-2) on Thursday.
Bah, a junior, also assisted on two goals and Andrew Tolles scored on a penalty kick as Laguna Blanca continued its late-season surge. The Owls scored seven goals in their last regular-game against Grace Brethren and in the game prior took Frontier League champion Santa Clara to overtime.