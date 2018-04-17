Laguna Blanca Routs Bishop Diego With Host of Bagels

Tennis

Laguna Blanca's doubles teams won every set and dropped just two games en route to a 16-2 win over Bishop Diego on Tuesday.

Zane Zemeckis and St. John Gerrity played their first doubles set of the season, winning 6-2.

In singles, Kelvin Chen and Kovid Mishra both got their first chances of the season to play in the singles lineup.

Laguna Blanca coach Trevor Thorpe gave Bishop Diego credit for competing hard with a shorthanded lineup and a fledgling tennis program.

"It's hard building a program from scratch, which is what Bishop is going through this season," he said. "I give their boys a lot of credit for taking the first steps towards restarting their program, and some of our guys also got a great opportunity to be involved in match-play."

At 8-2, Laguna takes on Dunn on Thursday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.