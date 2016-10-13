Girls Volleyball
Laguna Blanca Routs Dunn
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports
| October 13, 2016 | 5:56 p.m.
Top-ranked Laguna Blanca continued its run through the Condor League in girls volleyball with a 25-11, 25-9, 25-13 sweep over Dunn.
The Owls improve to 15-1 overall and 2-0 in league.
Caylin Zimmerman led the team with 5 aces, while Laurel Kujan carried the attack with 11 kills and 12 digs.
Laguna hosts Providence on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
