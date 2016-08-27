Laguna Blanca Runs Away With Football Season Opener

Football

Wells Fowler scored three touchdowns and Javi Abrego, Josh Baron and Aidan O'Donnell each scored two, powering Laguna Blanca to a 74-26 season-opening 8-man football win over New Design of L.A.

The Owls roared out to a 50-6 lead in the second quarter and played the second half with a running clock.

Fowler returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown and had 25-yard scoring run. Baron had a big day running the ball, rushing for 90 yards on just seven carries.

On defense, Will Bartholomew recorded nine tackles and a sack.

Laguna Blanca travels to Los Angeles on Friday night to play Animo Robinson.

