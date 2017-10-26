Laguna Blanca, San Marcos at Home for CIF Girls Volleyball Playoff Openers

Girls Volleyball

Laguna Blanca and San Marcos drew first-round matches for the CIF-Southern Section girls volleyball playoffs, which were announced Thursday

Laguna Blanca (25-3) will host Righetti (18-14) of the Pac-8 League in an all-county opener on Tuesday Oct. 31 in the Division 5 bracket. First serve is at 7 p..

Channel League-champion San Marcos (22-10) plays host to Louisville (15-15) of the Mission League in a Division 2 first-round match on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Six other county teams earned post-season berths. In Division 3, Dos Pueblos (16-13) plays at Oxnard; Santa Ynez (17-8) travels to Cerritos (15-7) in Division 5; Bishop Diego (10-4) is at Providence-Burbank (13-7) in Division 8; Providence Santa Barbara (7-18) visits Faith Baptist (14-3), Carpinteria (7-6) is at defending Division 10 champion Thousand Oaks-Hillcrest Christian (16-1) and Dunn (8-5) travels to Holy Family (16-10) in Division 9 matches.

Laguna Blanca lost in the Division 6 semifinals last year and won the Division 4AA title in 2015. Most of the players on this year’s squad played on those teams.

The Owls, who were ranked fifth in the last Division 5 poll, face a tough road this season. They’re in the same bracket as fourth seed Sonora and No. 1 La Reina.

St. Paul and Alta Loma are the second and third seeds in the division.

The second-round matches are on Thursday, Nov. 2, the quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 4 and the semifinals on Nov. 7.

