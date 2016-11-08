Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 5:22 am | A Few Clouds 53º

 
 
 
 
Laguna Blanca, Santa Ynez One Win From Local CIF Volleyball Final

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 8, 2016 | 9:49 a.m.

It's a busy week of CIF-Southern Section playoff action for area teams.

Here's a rundown of what's going on.

The action starts Tuesday with two Division 6 girls volleyball semifinals. Top-seeded Laguna Blanca hosts Riverside-Woodcrest Christian at 6 p.m., while No. 2 Santa is home against fourth-seed Crossroads.  If the local teams prevail, there's a possibility the CIF final would be held in the area on Saturday rather than at Cerritos College in Norwalk.

Also on Tuesday, Carpinteria and Santa Ynez begin the first round of the Division 5 boys water polo playoffs. Santa Ynez hosts California High while Carpinteria travels to Riverside to face J.W. North. The second round is Thursday and the quarterfinals on Saturday.

The Division 1 and 2 water polo playoffs start on Wednesday. Santa Barbara is home against Mater Dei at 4 p.m., and San Marcos plays at fourth-seeded Orange Lutheran in Division 1. Dos Pueblos heads to Glendale to face Hoover in Division 2. Quarterfinal games will be played on Saturday.

In football, Friday night first-round games have Dos Pueblos hosting Mission Prep of San Luis Obispo in Division 10, Santa Barbara playing at Agoura in Division 9 and Carpinteria taking on St. Genevieve at Crespi High in Encino. Bishop Diego plays its Division 5 opener against Salesian on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at SBCC's La Playa Stadium.

In the North County, No. 2 seed Lompoc hosts Carter in Division 4 and St. Joseph is home against Troy in Division 5.

On Saturday, the Channel League-champion San Marcos girls cross country team and runner-up boys squad join the Dos Pueblos girls team and boys individual champion Hunter Clark at CIF Prelims in Riverside.

