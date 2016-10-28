Laguna Blanca, Santa Ynez Seeded 1-2 for CIF Volleyball Playoffs

Girls Volleyball

Six local teams hit the road for first-round matches on Tuesday

The CIF-Southern Section put Laguna Blanca and Santa Ynez on a path to meet for a championship when it released the girls volleyball playoff pairings on Friday.

The Owls (21-1) are the top-seeded team and the Pirates (21-2) No. 2 in the Division 6 bracket. Each team received a first-round by on Tuesday, so they need to win three matches to set up an all-area final and a meeting between friends and high school teammates Jason Donnelly, the head coach at Laguna Blanca, and Todd Rogers, an assistant coach at Santa Ynez. The played on a CIF championship team at San Marcos back in the 1990s.

Laguna Blanca, which won a CIF-SS title last year and advanced to the CIF State Finals, plays the winner of Bell Gardens-Pioneer in a second-round match on Thursday. Santa Ynez takes on the La Sierra-El Rancho winner.

San Marcos is in the top playoff division after deep postseason runs the last two years in high divisions. The Royals (13-13) open Division 1 play at Flintridge Prep-Sacred Heart (22-9, Mission League No. 2) on Tuesday night.

Dos Pueblos (17-14) returns to the CIF playoffs after several years and plays a first-round match in Division 3 at Burroughs-Burbank (22-7, Pacific No. 2).

Channel League champion Ventura (30-2) received a first-round by in Division 2. The Cougars, who won the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions, play host to Arroyo Grande or Peninsula on Thursday.

Providence (8-11) advanced to the playoffs in Division 8 after finishing third in the Condor League. The Patriots travel to Orangewood Academy (17-9, Express No. 1) for a first-round match. Also, Dunn (Condor No. 2) plays at Grace Brethren (Tri-Valley No. 2).

Bishop Diego and Carpinteria received berths in Division 9. Carpinteria (10-5, Frontier No. 2) visits Faith Baptist (15-4, Heritage No. 2) while Bishop (12-12, Frontier No. 2) travels to San Gabriel Academy (21-4, Freelance) for first-round matches on Tuesday.

The CIF will hold its 10 division finals over two days (Nov. 11-12) at Cerritos College.