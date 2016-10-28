Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:02 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Volleyball

Laguna Blanca, Santa Ynez Seeded 1-2 for CIF Volleyball Playoffs

Six local teams hit the road for first-round matches on Tuesday

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 28, 2016 | 10:46 a.m.

The CIF-Southern Section put Laguna Blanca and Santa Ynez on a path to meet for a championship  when it released the girls volleyball playoff pairings on Friday.

The Owls (21-1) are the top-seeded team and the Pirates (21-2) No. 2 in the Division 6 bracket. Each team received a first-round by on Tuesday, so they need to win three matches to set up an all-area final and a meeting between friends and high school teammates Jason Donnelly, the head coach at Laguna Blanca, and Todd Rogers, an assistant coach at Santa Ynez. The played on a CIF championship team at San Marcos back in the 1990s.

Laguna Blanca, which won a CIF-SS title last year and advanced to the CIF State Finals, plays the winner of Bell Gardens-Pioneer in a second-round match on Thursday. Santa Ynez takes on the La Sierra-El Rancho winner.

San Marcos is in the top playoff division after deep postseason runs the last two years in high divisions. The Royals (13-13) open Division 1 play at Flintridge Prep-Sacred Heart (22-9, Mission League No. 2) on Tuesday night.

Dos Pueblos (17-14) returns to the CIF playoffs after several years and plays a first-round match in Division 3 at Burroughs-Burbank (22-7, Pacific No. 2).

Channel League champion Ventura (30-2) received a first-round by in Division 2. The Cougars, who won the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions, play host to Arroyo Grande or Peninsula on Thursday.

Providence (8-11) advanced to the playoffs in Division 8 after finishing third in the Condor League. The Patriots travel to Orangewood Academy (17-9, Express No. 1) for a first-round match. Also, Dunn (Condor No. 2) plays at Grace Brethren (Tri-Valley No. 2).

Bishop Diego and Carpinteria received berths in Division 9. Carpinteria (10-5, Frontier No. 2) visits Faith Baptist (15-4, Heritage No. 2) while Bishop (12-12, Frontier No. 2) travels to San Gabriel Academy (21-4, Freelance) for first-round matches on Tuesday.

The CIF will hold its 10 division finals over two days (Nov. 11-12) at Cerritos College.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 