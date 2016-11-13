Laguna Blanca, Santa Ynez to Play in State Volleyball Tournament

The Laguna Blanca and Santa Ynez High girls volleyball teams received berths in the Division 3 bracket of CIF State Tournament on Sunday.
Laguna Blanca (25-2) plays at La Reina (21-8) in Thousand Oaks while Santa Ynez (21-2) travels to face top-seeded Bakersfield Christian (34-1) on Wednesday night.
Laguna Blanca and Santa Ynez both lost in the Southern Section Division 6 semifinals. La Reina was beaten in the Division 5 final by Culver City and Bakersfield Christian won the Central Section Division 3 title with a 3-1 victory over Mission Oak.
The quarterfinals are on Saturday, Nov. 19, the semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 18 and the regional final