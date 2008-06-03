Laguna Blanca School

Description: Join Laguna Blanca School for another summer of fun with creative and challenging courses for every interest. Learn a second language, throw pottery, explore mythology in film and more. In keeping with Laguna’s approach to education, class sizes will be small to enhance individualized attention and intensive learning. All classes will be taught by Laguna Blanca’s faculty. Challenging credit and noncredit courses are available in three-day to six-week sessions with the first session beginning June 23. For-credit courses are UC-approved.

For more information, visit http://www.lagunablanca.org/summer or call 805.687.2461. Laguna Blanca School is at 4125 Paloma Drive in Santa Barbara. Laguna Blanca is an independent, coeducational, college preparatory day school serving students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Early Summer Session

Baseball Fundamentals Clinic (noncredit)

Ages: First through eighth grades

Cost: $75 for three-day session

Dates: July 23-25

Times: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Description: Hit a home run! The clinic is designed to develop fundamental baseball skills and respect for the game. Players will learn and practice essential baseball skills, including pitching, catching, defense, base running and hitting.

Ceramics (for credit)

Ages: Ninth through 12th grades

Cost: $1,700 for six-week session (full-year credit); $850 for three-week session (semester credit)

Dates: June 23 to Aug. 1

Times: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Description: Students use hands-on manipulation of clay to produce three-dimensional forms through a number of techniques. Assignments include wheel thrown pottery, pinch pots, slab reliefs, coil pots and sculpted forms. Emphasis is on creativity, proportion and form. The camp also includes an introduction to the application of high fire lead-free glazes.

Computer Programming (for credit)

Ages: Ninth through 12th grades

Cost: $850 for three-week session (semester credit)

Dates: June 23 to July 11

Times: 9 a.m. to noon

Description: This hands-on class provides an introduction to computer programming fundamentals implemented in JAVA using a visual/action driven approach. Learn to write programs involving simple graphics and create graphical animations. Students will be introduced to event-driven programming that allows interaction through mouse movements, buttons, scroll bars, etc.

Digital Photography (for credit)

Ages: Third through 12th grades

Cost: $1,700 for six-week session (full-year credit); $850 for three-week session (semester credit)

Dates: June 23 to Aug. 1

Times: 9 a.m. to noon

Description: This course covers the fundamentals of using a digital camera, an introduction to Photoshop CS3, and the production of digital photos in small and large formats. Lectures, exposure to the work of professional photographers, camera usage and lighting techniques will help students compile their own digital portfolios. In-class critiques and location shoots round out this course.

French 1 (for credit)

Ages: Ninth through 12th grades

Cost: $1,700 for six-week session (full-year credit)

Dates: June 23 to Aug. 1

Times: 9 a.m. to noon

Description: Students will learn the fundamentals of the French language while exploring the colorful culture of France. Conversation, reading and writing skills will be taught through engaging exercises and fun activities.

Geometry (for credit)

Ages: Eighth through 12th grades

Cost: $1,700 for six-week session (full-year credit)

Dates: June 23 to Aug. 1

Times: 9 a.m. to noon

Prerequisite: Algebra 1

Description: This is a standard course in geometry, including the concepts of triangle similarity and congruence, complicated area problems, special quadrilaterals, the art of angle chasing, power of a point, 3-D geometry, and geometric proofs, circles and cords.

Latin 1 (for credit)

Ages: Ninth through 12th grades

Cost: $1,700 for six-week session (full-year credit)

Dates: June 23 to Aug. 1

Times: 9 a.m. to noon

Description: The perfect introductory course for students new to Latin. Learn the basics of grammar, pronunciation, vocabulary and reading. Explore Latin influences on the English language, mythology, culture and the history of Rome. Rising LBS eighth-graders may take the course with special department approval.

Mythology in Film: From Hercules to Harry Potter (noncredit)

Ages: Fifth through eighth grades

Cost: $225 for one-week session

Dates: July 28 to Aug. 1

Times: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Description: The class will explore the “Hero’s Journey” in ancient myths from around the world and connect their plots and themes to contemporary children’s films. Students will view and discuss the following films: Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Star Wars I: The Phantom Menace and Mulan.

Printmaking (noncredit)

Ages: Eighth through 12th grades

Cost: $225 for one-week session

Dates: June 23-27

Times: 9 a.m. to noon

Description: During this one-week, intensive course, students will study the rich history of printmaking, the work of master artists and fundamental printmaking techniques. Students will use printmaking to explore the concepts of line, value and form by creating three prints of their own using monotype, etching and relief printing.

Spanish 1 (for credit)

Ages: Ninth through 12th grades

Cost: $1,700 for six-week session (full-year credit)

Dates: June 23-Aug. 1

Times: 9 a.m. to noon

Description: This introductory course is designed to develop listening, speaking, reading and writing competency in Spanish. It provides the students with ample opportunities to interact in all aspects of the language.

Late Summer Session

Fun With Piano (noncredit)

Ages: First through sixth grades

Cost: $225 for one-week session

Dates: Aug. 18-22

Times: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Description: Beginning and intermediate piano players are welcome. This class will explore different styles of piano playing, including four-hand piano, piano ensembles, piano accompanying other instruments and piano as percussion. Children will develop attentive listening skills and learn to work as members of a group. Preparing through games and exercises, the students will perform at the end of the week.

Grammar Boot Camp (noncredit)

Ages: Fifth through eighth grades

Cost: $250 per one-week session

Dates: Aug. 11-15 and Aug. 18-22

Times: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Description: Who knew grammar could be so much fun? The course reinforces students’ grammar foundation through creative and engaging activities using interactive whiteboard technology. Hands-on tasks include parts of speech review through poetry, music and drawing; punctuation and editing practice; and essay writing.

Study Skills (noncredit)

Ages: Fifth through ninth grades

Cost: $250 per one-week session

Description: Say goodbye to homework headaches and test-taking stress. Gain confidence and a head start in the classroom next fall. This study skills class teaches students how to learn, how to study, how to get and stay organized, how to prioritize and how to take notes and tests. Students will increase their reading speed and learn to better utilize their textbooks. Additional topics covered in this fast-paced, fun-filled class include time management and ways to address procrastination. This class is designed to develop long-term study habits that work for a lifetime.

Young Writer’s Workshop and Bookmaking (noncredit)

Ages: Third through fifth grades

Cost: $225 per one-week session

Dates: Aug. 11-15 and Aug. 18-22

Times: 9 a.m. to noon

Location: Montecito campus on 260 San Ysidro Road

Description: If you love writing and want to create and publish a book, the Young Writer’s Workshop & Bookmaking class is for you. Students will learn strategies to get past writer’s block, look at professional authors’ works and publish at least one original manuscript. Illustrations and an appealing cover will put the finishing touches on a book to be enjoyed for years to come.

Priority Registration Deadlines:

Early Summer Session: May 27

Late Summer Session: July 14