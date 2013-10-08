Laguna Blanca School to Celebrate 80th Anniversary at Homecoming Weekend

Laguna Blanca School is proud to celebrate its 80th anniversary this year, and is kicking off the celebrations with a “Totally Awesome at 80!” Homecoming Weekend, Oct. 18-19.

To celebrate, the community of Laguna Blanca School is ramping up school pride with students’ favorite traditions, and some new ones, and all with a totally awesome 1980s theme. Laguna Blanca is calling all students, alumni, parents, faculty and staff to “pump up the volume” and “walk this way” to Laguna Blanca’s Homecoming Weekend festivities!

On Friday, Oct. 18, kick off Laguna Blanca’s special weekend with a game of golf at the oceanfront Sandpiper Golf Club with the Peter “Ace” Angeloff Golf Classic at 8:30 a.m. A lunch will be provided on the course, and golfers have the chance to win prestigious prizes and more.

For those alumni interested in making a totally radical return to the classroom, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., alumni and their families are welcome to attend — or teach — a class and share their experiences beyond Laguna Blanca with current students.

At 2:30 p.m., get ready to raise your spirit and your voice at the first-ever Student Pep Rally in Merovick Gymnasium to celebrate Laguna Blanca’s fall athletes. Once fired up, students will get footloose on the track for a favorite tradition at Laguna Blanca — Jogathon! Beginning at 3 p.m., each class will run laps around the track, raising funds to support athletics. At this special event, five students will be honored for having been at Laguna Blanca since kindergarten, including Colton Johnson, Kiyan Mashhon, Andrew Puzder, Kaylee Strachan and Cuyler Zimmerman.

This jam-packed day will finish off with the classic All-American BBQ & Fair from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., where the younger Laguna Blanca students and fans can enjoy fun game booths, all to the tune of awesome renditions of favorite '80s songs performed by the Upper School Band.

The following day, Saturday, Oct. 19, Laguna Blanca will welcome and honor all members of its Grand Class with a special picnic under the cypress trees next to the gym at 12:30 p.m. This Grand Class is made up of alumni who graduated between 1937 and 1963, and who are celebrating 50 years or more since graduating high school.

Also at the Grand Class Luncheon, alumni can look forward to seeing a familiar face, Laguna Blanca’s longest-standing head of school, Jack Adams, who at 95 years old has released his first book, Lest We Forget: A Navigator’s Tale, and will be signing copies for guests.

It isn’t a Homecoming without some incredible athletic feats, and Laguna Blanca’s will begin with the boys’ football game vs. Ojai Valley at 1 p.m., and then follow with the girls’ volleyball game vs. Thacher at 3 p.m., so get ready to shout out support for the stellar student athletes!

Festivities will continue with the school’s 80th Birthday Celebration from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. where all will have a chance to mingle with friends, old and new, and help blow out 80 smokin’ candles on the birthday cake! There will also be a special dedication of the school’s new eco-friendly Parking Plaza while guests enjoy wine tasting from Laguna Blanca School parent and alumni wineries. There will be a special Kids’ Zone during these adult celebrations. A great way to wrap up the totally awesome weekend!

For more information about Laguna Blanca School’s Homecoming Weekend, click here or call the Office of Development and Alumni Relations at 805.687.2461.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.