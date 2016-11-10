Laguna Blanca School Presents Athletics and College Admission: The Inside Scoop

Laguna Blanca School is a not-for-profit EK-12 co-educational, college preparatory day school. Building upon its 80-year tradition of academic excellence with new and innovative teaching methods and programs, Laguna Blanca provides students with a supportive community that promotes deeper learning, and values student balance and well-being. With its thriving experiential learning, LEGO, STEM, and arts programs, competitive athletics, and state-of-the-art athletic facilities, the school offers a variety of ways that students can succeed. For more information, please visit www.lagunablanca.org.

How do athletes capture the attention of college coaches? What happens once you’ve made contact? How do coaches assist with admissions decisions? What degrees of support do coaches extend to athletes in the admissions process? How does need-based financial aid differ from merit scholarships and athletic scholarships? How can scholarships combine with financial aid? How does the SAT/ACT and GPA work with NCAA eligibility? How can merit aid make private colleges as affordable as in-state choices?

What: Please join Matt Struckmeyer, Director of College Counseling at Laguna Blanca School, and John Abrami of the Santa Barbara Swim Club for a moderated discussion of the complete ins-and-outs of applying to college as an athlete. After specific presentations by each panelist, we will open to questions from the audience on all matters of college admission and athletics.

