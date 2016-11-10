Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 2:07 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca School Presents Athletics and College Admission: The Inside Scoop

By Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca | November 10, 2016 | 11:15 a.m.

When: Monday, November 14, 6:30 to 8 p.m. 

Where: Laguna Blanca School, Spaulding Auditorium

What: Please join Matt Struckmeyer, Director of College Counseling at Laguna Blanca School, and John Abrami of the Santa Barbara Swim Club for a moderated discussion of the complete ins-and-outs of applying to college as an athlete. After specific presentations by each panelist, we will open to questions from the audience on all matters of college admission and athletics.  

Our Panel

Gregg Wilson
Former UCSB men’s and women’s swimming coach  

Sarah Kolosky 
Senior Admission Counselor at Ursinus College, Los Angeles office  

Robert Ruiz
Associate Athletic Director and head baseball coach, Westmont College

Topics Covered

How do athletes capture the attention of college coaches?
What happens once you’ve made contact?
How do coaches assist with admissions decisions?  
What degrees of support do coaches extend to athletes in the admissions process?
How does need-based financial aid differ from merit scholarships and athletic scholarships?
How can scholarships combine with financial aid?
How does the SAT/ACT and GPA work with NCAA eligibility?  
How can merit aid make private colleges as affordable as in-state choices?  

Laguna Blanca School is a not-for-profit EK-12 co-educational, college preparatory day school. Building upon its 80-year tradition of academic excellence with new and innovative teaching methods and programs, Laguna Blanca provides students with a supportive community that promotes deeper learning, and values student balance and well-being. With its thriving experiential learning, LEGO, STEM, and arts programs, competitive athletics, and state-of-the-art athletic facilities, the school offers a variety of ways that students can succeed. For more information, please visit www.lagunablanca.org.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 