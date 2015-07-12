Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 3:08 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Laguna Blanca School’s Planned Trip to Belize to Include Archaeological, Cultural Enrichment

Anabel Ford, director of UC Santa Barbara’s MesoAmerican Research Center, guides visitors around El Pilar.
Anabel Ford, director of UC Santa Barbara’s MesoAmerican Research Center, guides visitors around El Pilar. (Blake Dorfman photo / Laguna Blanca School)
By Blake Dorfman for Laguna Blanca School | July 12, 2015 | 10:40 p.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: Second in a series. Click here for a related story.]

They are not ruins, they are monuments.

The mysteries of the great Maya (not Mayan — that’s only when describing the language) civilization present themselves with full force in Belize, especially when visitors have the opportunity to explore monuments with the archaeologist who discovered them.

Laguna Blanca School teachers Arturo Flores and Blake Dorfman were in Belize to meet with Anabel Ford Ph.D., director of UC Santa Barbara’s MesoAmerican Research Center, learning far more about the Maya than one would by simply walking the monuments. It’s all part of the planning process for a school trip to the area proposed for next year.

Ford and her team are located at BRASS (Belize River Archaeological Settlement Survey) Base in Santa Elena, a muddy 30-minute drive in the rainy season from the ancient site of El Pilar. Last week, Ford led a group of diplomats on a tour of the site, which she rediscovered some 30 years ago, and gave a first-hand look at “​archaeology under the canopy,” which will preserve the monuments indefinitely while more exposed treasures wear away.

In what is a tense relationship between Belize and Guatemala, El Pilar stands as a binational treasure. Indeed, visitors cross the border on foot without even knowing.

Just as intriguing as the monuments themselves are the agricultural practices of the Maya. The group traveled with Narciso Torres, a local forest gardener who works in the ways that the ancients did. He expertly swings his machete through the jungle, identifying plants that provide various medicinal and nutritional value.

The fact that the Maya farming methods fed an entire civilization while preserving the rainforest provides a sharp contrast to the destructive anchor-chain farming practiced down the road in the Mennonite settlement of Spanish Lookout. Indeed, there are future lessons to be learned from an ancient past.

Modern Belize is an anthropological wonderland in itself, as the population of roughly 400,000 people includes a wide array of ethnicities, the dominant being Creole and Mestizo while one also sees Chinese, Mennonite and Garifuno. The latter is deeply rooted in African and Caribbean heritage.

While the country’s official language is English, an open ear also hears Spanish, Creole, Garifuno and more. A few hours in the bustling Saturday market of San Ignacio is a fine way to experience this diversity.

With a smorgasbord of experiential learning opportunities and local connections made, Ford and the Laguna Blanca contingent will travel to Guatemala next to explore the famed monuments of Tikal. Students are in for a multidisciplinary journey that will include elements of archaeology, anthropology, language and even art.

More anon.

Click here for more information about El Pilar. Click here for more information about Laguna Blanca School.

— Blake Dorfman is a teacher at Laguna Blanca School.

A boy fishes from a car ferry on the Belize River near Spanish Lookout in Belize. (Blake Dorfman photo / Laguna Blanca School)
A boy fishes from a car ferry on the Belize River near Spanish Lookout in Belize. (Blake Dorfman photo / Laguna Blanca School)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 