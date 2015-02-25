Laguna Blanca School Hosting ‘A Celebration in the City’ for Annual Gala & Auction

Laguna Blanca School is pleased to present its annual Auction & Gala at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Bacara Resort & Spa.

This year’s theme for Laguna’s party of the year, "A Celebration in the City," promises to be an unforgettable evening of New York style and glamour.

Auction chair Sherry Hlavaty is leading a stellar auction committee of Laguna parents to produce a fabulous event that raises critical funds to support the school and brings the community together to celebrate.

This elegant event will not only celebrate the many accomplishments of the school’s students and faculty, but will inspire guests to continue supporting the academic advancement at Laguna Blanca School.

The Santa Barbara community is invited to join Laguna Blanca for a spectacular evening that will benefit the innovative programs and outstanding instruction at Laguna Blanca, ensuring the best possible learning experience for its students.

Guests can look forward to a live auction, featuring auctioneer Zan Aufderheide, a dynamic auctioneer with KLM Auctions who travels the country entertaining crowds and raising funds for organizations. Aufderheide is a graduate of Reppert School of Auctioneering and a nationally recognized stand-up comedian. She will bring a new flair of energy and enthusiasm to more than 10 live auction packages, including a one of a kind painting by internationally acclaimed artist and Laguna parent Russell Young. Sure to be a draw, Young generously donated his time and materials to work with each class in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, creating unique class art projects that will be available for bid in the silent auction.

This year’s event will also feature a special video, produced by Laguna parents Dewey and Stephanie Nicks.

A sneak peak at a few of the live auction items includes Surf Retreat on the Pacific Coast of Nicaragua, Beachfront Estate on Aliomanu Bay on the Serene Island of Kauai, four tickets for the most exclusive experience in the Dodger Stadium Dugout Club with round-trip private plane service from Santa Barbara to Burbank provided by Sunwest Aviation and much more.

Another important tradition at each year’s Auction & Gala is the Faculty and Staff Appreciation Raffle, where guests can support those Laguna Blanca teachers and administrative staff who have gone above and beyond to make their child’s experience at Laguna memorable and meaningful. The raffle gives the faculty and staff the chance to win trips, spa treatments, special dining experiences and more.

Bacara Resort & Spa has generously offered Laguna’s gala guests a special rate of $225 per night for rooms that evening (March 14). To reserve a room, call the Bacara Resort & Spa at 877.422.4245 and mention the special Laguna Blanca rate.

For more information about "A Celebration in the City," please contact Marcy Jacobs in the Development Department at 805.687.1752 x201 or [email protected].

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.