Laguna Blanca School Honors Newest Cum Laude Society Members

By Sydney Gardner for Laguna Blanca School | May 20, 2015 | 2:41 p.m.

On April 23, students from Laguna Blanca Upper School filled Spaulding Auditorium for a ceremony to recognize their newest inductees into the Cum Laude Society, the renowned organization dedicated to honoring scholastic achievement in secondary schools.

Nine new members were inducted at the sixth annual Cum Laude Society Induction Ceremony — seniors Rebecca Brooks, Katherine Carrillo-Castro, Elia Doussineau, Libby Hasse and Bryn Jewett, and juniors Armon Ghodoussi, Phoebe Madsen, Cameron Morello and Pierce O’Donnell.

Cum Laude Society membership is considered the highest scholastic achievement at independent schools nationwide, and Laguna Blanca is one of only 30 schools in the state of California authorized to admit new members. Chapters are permitted to admit no more than 20 percent of a graduating class, 10 percent of whom may be admitted at the conclusion of his or her junior year. Last year, seniors Justin Bollag, Miles Crist, Scott Johnston, Ethan Katnic and Stephen McCaffery were inducted into the Cum Laude Society as juniors.

1998 alumnus Jonathan Keith was the keynote speaker at the induction ceremony and expressed to the students the importance of being open to your passions — even if they change. He is an associate in his family’s asset management practice, Laguna Capital Management in Santa Barbara. He graduated from Laguna Blanca in 1998 and attended Cal Poly, where he received his B.Sc., magna cum laude, in aerospace engineering in 2003.

After founding an aerospace consulting firm on the Central Coast, Keith went back to school and received his MBA, with distinction, from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth in 2011. As a Certified Financial Planner, his responsibilities include investment research and portfolio management for his family’s practice.

Laguna Blanca School is an Early K-12 co-educational, college preparatory day school. It guides students to greater heights by building upon its 80-year tradition of academic excellence with new and innovative teaching methods and programs. With the thriving experiential learning, LEGO, STEM, and global studies programs, competitive Condor League athletics and state-of-the-art athletic facilities, the school continues to broaden and enrich its students’ educational experience. For more information, please visit lagunablanca.org.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.

