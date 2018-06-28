Laguna Blanca School Honors Teacher Anna Alldredge

Dedicated. Compassionate. Beloved. These are just a few words used to describe Laguna Middle School humanities teacher Anna Alldredge.

At the Middle School closing ceremony in June, Alldredge was honored with the 2018 Faculty Excellence Award, which recognizes recipients for their demonstrated excellence in teaching and commitment to Laguna Blanca and its students.

Alldredge is a respected leader in the Laguna Blanca community, but just as importantly, she is personally invested in the lives of her students and is always ready to lend a helping hand or share insightful advice.

“On any given day, you will find the majority of the Middle School hanging out in her classroom during lunch chatting away with her,” said Laguna Middle School teacher Zack Moore. “She listens to their needs, fears and ambitions, and then guides them to thoughtful choices."

Innovation is a cornerstone of Alldredge’s teaching, as she has exhibited often since joining Laguna Blanca in fall 2015.

This past school year, she and fellow Middle School teacher Allison Armstrong implemented the first ever TEDx: Project Based Leadership class into the Laguna curriculum, resulting in the first TEDxLagunaBlancaSchool event that took place in January.

As head of the Middle School Advisory Program, Alldredge was instrumental in the development of the new Swoop Group program, an engaging initiative that offers weekly extracurricular electives for Middle School students.

Alldredge’s students are quick to recognize the work she puts in.

“Thanks to Ms. Alldredge, our vision of the TEDx event became a reality,” said junior Hayley Bankhead. “I am so thankful that she took on a program that can really change students’ lives by providing unimaginable real world experiences.”

Eighth-grade student Lily Connor said, “She taught me much more than just English this year; she taught me how amazing a woman can be. Ms. Alldredge is a beacon of light, and her effortless positivity is contagious.”

“I have not met another educator who is more dedicated to this school and how great it can be; she personally motivates me to be a better teacher,” said colleague Andra Wilson.

Alldredge began her teaching career as a Stanford University faculty assistant eight years ago. She also designed curriculum at Berlin’s International UNESCO School and taught English, human development, and peace studies at Cate School prior to joining Laguna.

She and her husband Nathan live in Carpinteria with their two children and Laguna Lower School students, Soren and Greta.

Thanks to an endowment established by alumni parents Steven and Marilyn Gutsche, Alldredge received a cash award and a $3,000 stipend for travel, workshops, equipment, and teaching materials.

— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.