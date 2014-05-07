Monday, June 25 , 2018, 12:15 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca School Introduces Early Kindergarten Program

By Jennifer Zacharias for Laguna Blanca School | May 7, 2014 | 10:38 a.m.

Laguna Blanca School's Lower School is proud to introduce its Early Kindergarten pilot program for the 2014-15 school year.

The board-approved program will follow the kindergarten structure of homeroom and specialist offerings complete with its own set of unique themes that are integrated throughout the curriculum.

To qualify for the Early Kindergarten program, a child must turn 5 sometime during the 2014-15 school year. The admission process will be the same as for all Lower School applicants, which includes an application, a class visit/playgroup and an individual evaluation.

Laguna Blanca School is limiting the class size to allow for meaningful interaction between the teachers and the students.

In addition to quality homeroom instruction by a full-time lead teacher and full-time instructional assistant, the following classes will be added to the core of the program: art, library, music, physical education, science, LEGO, Spanish and technology.

“Due to the increase in demand for our kindergarten program, the Early Kindergarten pilot program provides another opportunity to introduce new families to the school,” Head of Lower School Andy Surber said.

To learn more about the program, please contact Director of Admissions Joyce Balak at 805.687.1752 x210 or click here.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.

