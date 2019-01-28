Laguna Blanca School Invites Community to Lower School Open House

Laguna Blanca School invites local families interested in Grades EK-4 to attend its rescheduled Lower School Open House, 3:30-5 p.m Thursday, Jan. 31, on its Montecito campus, 260 San Ysidro Road.

Visitors will experience the vibrant Lower School program while their children explore art, science, music, technology, and cooking hands-on.

Drop-ins are welcome but registration appreciated. Register at lagunablanca.org/open.

Laguna Blanca School also encourages families to visit the campus and learn about the programs by taking a personal tour of the school with one of its admission officers. After seeing the school, visitors can become better acquainted with Laguna Blanca by scheduling a class visit day.

Tours are conducted throughout the week on both campuses. To make an appointment, contact the admissions office, 805-687-2461.

Laguna Blanca is a not-for-profit EK-12 co-educational, college preparatory day school. With its experiential learning; LEGO, STEM and arts programs, competitive athletics with state-of-the-art facilities, the school offers a variety of ways in which students succeed.

Committed to providing a quality education to outstanding students who for financial reasons would otherwise be unable to attend the school, Laguna Blanca awarded some $1.6 million in tuition assistance in the 2018-19 school year.

For more information, visit lagunablanca.org or call 805-687-2461.

— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.