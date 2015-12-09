Laguna Blanca School Invites Kids and Parents to Unleash Imagination at Story Time

Advice

Laguna Blanca Story Time returns to Laguna Blanca School with a series of fun and interactive reading opportunities for children at the Lower School campus.

Taking place this fall and winter, the four-part thematic Saturday Story Time events are free and open to the entire community, providing an opportunity for children to gain valuable reading skills and for families to learn about the school’s curriculum.

“Storytelling is a powerful way to activate young brains,” said Laguna Blanca Head of Lower School Andy Surber.

This series of special reading opportunities is geared toward children ages 3-8, however, children of all ages are welcome to attend and enjoy.

Each Story Time will have a different theme, and Laguna Blanca’s gregarious Librarian, Meredith Brace, will impart an age-appropriate lesson in addition to reading books.

Laguna Blanca Story Times will occur on the following dates with the following themes:

» Saturday, Dec. 12, 9 -10 a.m.: Special Guest Storyteller Michael Katz

» Saturday, Jan. 30, 9 -10 a.m.: Legos at Laguna (a free-building Lego session — reservations are required!)

» Saturday, Feb. 20, 9 -10 a.m.: Art Workshop

Laguna Blanca is proud to host renowned storyteller Michael Katz for a very special Story Time Saturday, Dec. 12.

Katz tells stories, which weave together both the comic and the profound, using his own highly energetic, animated and interactive style of storytelling.

He has performed at theaters, concert halls, festivals, school assemblies and libraries throughout the U.S., including the openings of both the Los Angeles Getty Center and the Disney Concert Hall.

He is also the host of radio storytelling program Katz Pajamas heard on NPR station KCBX FM, and is one of the founding members of the national touring theater company, BOXTALES.

"Laguna Blanca has a long-standing relationship with Storyteller Michael Katz. His highly animated and engaging style of storytelling immediately captivates any audience. Kids always look forward to his assemblies,” Surber said. “Because Laguna understands the valuable skills storytelling can teach our students, each year we invite Michael to offer workshops in the classrooms.

"Students learn the valuable skills of story comprehension, retention presentation, gain self-confidence and so much more! With our continued focus on creative thinking, Michael Katz is one of the many talented artists at Laguna who inspire both teachers and students,” Surber said.

Laguna Blanca Story Time events are held in the library at the Laguna Blanca Lower School campus, located at 260 San Ysidro Road in Montecito.

For more information about these free events or to RSVP, please email [email protected] or call 805.695.8143.

— Tara Broucqsault is the director of communications at Laguna Blanca School.