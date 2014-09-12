Laguna Blanca School Welcomes Four New Members to Board of Trustees

Laguna Blanca School is proud to welcome four new board members to its Board of Trustees: Greg Bartholowmew, Karen Fry, Christian Heyer and Layli Sobhani.

Laguna Blanca’s Board of Trustees has three primary responsibilities: to ensure the School is fulfilling its Mission and core values of Scholarship, Character, Balance and Community; to work collaboratively with the Head of School and provide advice, counsel, and guidance as needed; and to serve as fiduciaries of the school ensuring the school has adequate financial resources to meet its mission.

Bartholowmew joins Laguna Blanca School with an extensive background in elementary school leadership, having served as a founding board member of Roosevelt Elementary School’s Foundation, its Parent Teacher Association and Parent Teacher Organization transition team.

He is a current member of the Board of Directors of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, serving on the Finance, Investment and Audit Committees.

Professionally, he is partner at Hayes Commercial Group and has been actively involved in the sales and leasing of commercial real estate in the greater Santa Barbara area since 1992.

He and his wife, Jane, reside in Santa Barbara with their three children, Chris, Will, who will graduate from Laguna Blanca in 2017, and Allison.

After more than 23 years living in London, Fry is pleased to call Santa Barbara her home.

A keen yoga and gym enthusiast, Fry developed KX Gym, a private gym that offers spa, fitness and restaurant facilities in the heart of one of London’s most fashionable districts. The club is now 14 years old, and Fry is still busy with all aspects of its operations, including introducing new and innovative fitness and lifestyle techniques.

Previously, she worked in the fashion industry for several years before accepting a sales position with the major Japanese Investment Bank, Nomura.

This fall, she will be attending Pacifica University in Carpinteria to pursue a long-held ambition to study for a master’s degree in psychology and counseling.

Fry and her husband, Simon, have one son who will graduate from Laguna in 2018.

After attending junior high school and high school in Santa Barbara, Heyer returned to Central Coast with his family in 1999 after living in London.

Heyer has more than 20 years of real estate development, and entrepreneurial experience. Currently, he is a real estate consultant to an independent asset management company that provides advisory services to European investors. He is also a partner at a privately owned real estate company based in Santa Barbara.

Heyer has served on numerous local nonprofit boards, including Santa Barbara County Parks Foundation, Crane Country Day School, and Knowlwood Tennis Club.

Heyer has two children, Natasha, a current student at Laguna, and Oliver.

Originally from Santa Barbara, Sobhani has lived all over the United States. She is an interactive marketing professional with over 18 years of experience in all areas of marketing communications. She is currently the director of digital marketing for Biosense Webster, a Johnson & Johnson company, where her responsibilities include establishing and driving the worldwide digital strategy.

Prior to her role with Biosense, Sobhani was the director of interactive for Ethicon Inc., a Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies.

She and her husband, Celso, have two sons, Nikolas and Gabriel, who both hope to attend Laguna Blanca.

Laguna Blanca School is an Early K-12 co-educational, college preparatory day school. It guides students to greater heights by building upon the 80-year tradition of academic excellence with new and innovative teaching methods and programs. With the thriving experiential learning, STEM, and global studies programs, resourceful iPad initiative, and competitive Condor League athletics, the school continues to broaden and enrich its students’ educational experience.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.