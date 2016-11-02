Friday, June 15 , 2018, 2:50 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca’s Owls In Wonderland Carnival Expected to Be a Hoot

Dressing up in Alice in Wonderland-themed costumes is encouraged

A Mad Hatter’s workshop will be among carnival highlights.
By Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School | November 2, 2016 | 9:58 a.m.

Laguna Blanca School invites the community to jump down the rabbit hole for a whimsical day of interactive learning and fun for young children at the seventh annual Owls in Wonderland Carnival 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Lower School campus, 260 San Ysidro Road, Montecito.
 
One of the school’s favorite traditions, this carnival is inspired by Swoop, the school’s owl mascot, and by the timeless tale of Alice in Wonderland. Designed to ignite the imagination and inspire creativity, the carnival sets the stage to explore science, art and creative thinking for all ages.
 
Carnival highlights will include a Mad Hatter’s workshop, a mad scientist, multilingual croquet, arts and crafts, tea parties, live white rabbits and owls, and of course, Alice. Guests will have the chance to create a keepsake photo using the magic of technology at the Cheshire Illusions Photo Booth.

Adding to the festive spirit and befitting the Alice in Wonderland theme, volunteers will be dressed as characters from the story, and all guests are encouraged to dress up as well.
 
Admission and activities are free and geared for children ages 3 to 10. Complimentary valet parking will be offered, and food is available for purchase.

For more information about this event, contact Tara Broucqsault, 687.1752 x209 or [email protected]

— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.

 

