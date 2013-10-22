Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 11:43 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Don’t Be Late for a Very Important Date at Laguna Blanca’s Owls in Wonderland Carnival

By Jennifer Zacharias for Laguna Blanca School | October 22, 2013 | 4:27 p.m.

Laguna Blanca School invites families, friends and the entire community to the fourth annual Owls in Wonderland Carnival at the Lower School campus, 260 San Ysidro Road in Montecito, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.

The event chairs, parents Raychel Muenke and Sherry Hlavaty, along with Laguna Blanca faculty and staff, are excited to welcome children of all ages for an enchanting day filled with interactive games and educational activities.

A favorite Laguna Blanca tradition, the Owls in Wonderland Carnival is inspired by Swoop, the school’s owl mascot, and by the timeless tale of Alice in Wonderland. Carnival highlights will include a mad scientist, multilingual croquet, arts and crafts, tea parties, live white rabbits and owls, and of course, Alice!

Guests will also have the chance to pose in their favorite Alice in Wonderland scenes, thanks to Laguna Blanca’s green screen technology.

Laguna Blanca parents, teachers and students from the Upper School campus in Hope Ranch will be volunteering at the event to assist young guests in a variety of exciting booths and activities. Adding to the festive spirit and befitting the Alice in Wonderland theme, volunteers will be dressed as characters from the story, and all guests are encouraged to dress up as well!

Admission and activities are free and geared for children ages 3 to 10. Complimentary valet parking will be available. Food will be available for purchase from California Wood Fired Catering, El Taco, Here’s the Scoop Ice Cream and Kona Ice.

For more information about this special event, please contact Tara Broucqsault at 805.687.1752 x209 or [email protected]. For images from last year’s entertaining Carnival, click here to visit Laguna’s Flickr site.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 