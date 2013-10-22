Don’t Be Late for a Very Important Date at Laguna Blanca’s Owls in Wonderland Carnival

Laguna Blanca School invites families, friends and the entire community to the fourth annual Owls in Wonderland Carnival at the Lower School campus, 260 San Ysidro Road in Montecito, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.

The event chairs, parents Raychel Muenke and Sherry Hlavaty, along with Laguna Blanca faculty and staff, are excited to welcome children of all ages for an enchanting day filled with interactive games and educational activities.

A favorite Laguna Blanca tradition, the Owls in Wonderland Carnival is inspired by Swoop, the school’s owl mascot, and by the timeless tale of Alice in Wonderland. Carnival highlights will include a mad scientist, multilingual croquet, arts and crafts, tea parties, live white rabbits and owls, and of course, Alice!

Guests will also have the chance to pose in their favorite Alice in Wonderland scenes, thanks to Laguna Blanca’s green screen technology.

Laguna Blanca parents, teachers and students from the Upper School campus in Hope Ranch will be volunteering at the event to assist young guests in a variety of exciting booths and activities. Adding to the festive spirit and befitting the Alice in Wonderland theme, volunteers will be dressed as characters from the story, and all guests are encouraged to dress up as well!

Admission and activities are free and geared for children ages 3 to 10. Complimentary valet parking will be available. Food will be available for purchase from California Wood Fired Catering, El Taco, Here’s the Scoop Ice Cream and Kona Ice.



For more information about this special event, please contact Tara Broucqsault at 805.687.1752 x209 or [email protected]. For images from last year’s entertaining Carnival, click here to visit Laguna’s Flickr site.

