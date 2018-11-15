Laguna Blanca School Puts Together Lego Builder Challenge

Laguna Blanca’s STEM program will present the 1st Annual Master Builder Competition with Legos, a free event, 12:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 in Laguna Blanca's Middle School quad, 4125 Paloma Drive.

The event will serve as a regional competition for Santa Barbara’s young Lego builders to showcase their talents in a challenging, competitive environment.

The competition is open to Laguna Blanca and local Santa Barbara students in grades K-6. Free registration opens Nov. 15 at lagunablanca.org/lego. Space is limited.

There will be three divisions: K-2, 3-4 and 5-6. The divisions will compete in dedicated time slots so prizes for each division can be awarded in a timely manner after each division competes.

Each entrant will compete in four separate events. Individual students will participate for 30-40 total minutes. More details will be provided closer to the competition.

All entrants will receive a Lego owl kit and a participation medal. The top three builders in each division will earn a trophy and an additional Lego kit (such as Lego City, Ninjago, Architecture).

For more information about the competition, contact Zack Moore, Laguna Blanca STEM coordinator, 805-687-2461 ext. 0543 or email [email protected] Visit www.lagunablanca.org.

— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.