Laguna Blanca School Raises Some $5,000 for Direct Relief

Laguna Blanca School families came together at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club this week in the name of love and music to benefit Direct Relief and all those affected by the Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flow.

In addition to helping others and listening to music performed by Laguna students, guests heard from Laguna student and the band’s drummer Clay Rodgers, whose family home was hit hard by the devastating debris flow on Jan. 9.

Rodgers recounted how he and his father were awakened by the destruction in the pre-dawn hours and how they eventually waded through waist-deep mud for a mile before getting picked up by a sheriff's deputy.

Thankfully, Rodgers said, his mother, brother and family dog were down in Los Angeles at the time of the slide.

Although his family lost many treasured heirlooms, musical instruments, furniture and family photos, Rodgers focused on how grateful he is that his family is unharmed and that material possessions can always be replaced.

Samir Rai from Direct Relief said their humanitarian aid organization has helped Santa Barbara through these recent disasters. From recognizing the need for and providing thousands of protective masks for residents during the Thomas Fire to committing $300,000 to the 1/9 Victims Fund.

Direct relief has equipped emergency responders with many of their requested resources, strengthened public health efforts with several thousand doses of tetanus and hepatitis-A vaccinations, and continues to support community groups, including the SB Bucket Brigade, providing supplies for safe clean-up and recovery, Rai said.

Proceeds from the door, SB Strong t-shirt sales, and donations to Direct Relief on totaled nearly $5,000.



— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.