Laguna Blanca School Reschedules ‘Rumors’ Performances

Laguna Blanca School Theatre Arts Department has announced it will now present Rumors at 7 p.m. Jan. 18-19, and 2 p.m. Jan. 20 in Spaulding Auditorium, 4125 Paloma Drive.

Under the direction of Dana Caldwell, Laguna Blanca's performing arts theater instructor, Neil Simon's 1988 Tony Award-winning play takes a routine 10th anniversary party for the deputy mayor of New York and adds quirky friends, missing persons, indistinct clues, gunshots, and botched cover-ups.

Rumors fly as the party-goers get deeper and deeper into chaos — and oh, is that the police at the door?

Laguna Blanca invites the community to attend the performance as cast and crew host an evening of poor judgment, mistaken identity, scandal, and a temporary case of hearing loss that keeps audiences in stitches. The show includes mature content.

Tickets are $10 and are available at the door. For more information, contact Caldwell, 687-2461 ext. 17 or email [email protected]

— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.