Laguna Blanca School Turns Page with Saturday Story Time, Owls in Wonderland Programs

Popular events help students develop story-telling skills while bringing characters and plots to life at Lower School campus

Laguna Blanca School is looking forward to another successful series of its Saturday Story Time program and its magical annual Owls in Wonderland event.

Andy Surber, the head of Laguna Blanca’s Lower School in Montecito, first brought his vision of Saturday Story Time to Laguna Blanca almost three years ago.

His goal was to combine story telling with interactive and stimulating activities to engage children further and bring the stories they hear to life. As Surber describes it, the series was designed “to start off as a celebration of literature” for children ages 3 to 6.

Each of the four-part series covers a different theme and interactive activity designed to encourage children to be more involved in the story-telling process.

Michael Katz, a well-known and loved story-teller, famous for incorporating performance and audience interaction into his storytelling, will be the special guest of honor at the second event in December.

The third event of the series, Lego @ Laguna, a free-time Lego building session, is one of the most popular events hosted by the Lower School.

While most of the series is geared to children ages 3-6, the special Lego event was also designed to include children up to 11 years old.

“(Playing with Legos) is a fun and interesting way (for children) to incorporate engineering, tinkering, collaborating and expressing themselves into an activity,” Surber said.

It is so popular that interested families must make reservations as the capacity is limited to 80 students.

In addition to the November Owls in Wonderland Carnival event, the Saturday Story Time event series includes a November session dedicated to plants and gardening, and an Art workshop in February.

Not only is Saturday Story Time a great opportunity for students to gain valuable reading skills, but it’s a chance for parents to visit the Laguna Blanca campus and get a taste for what the school curriculum is like.

The series is free and open to the community, but families interested in attending should RSVP to [email protected].

Laguna Blanca also invites the community to come out for its amazing fifth annual Owls in Wonderland Carnival in November. Families from the entire community are invited to experience the incredible magical transformation of the Lower School.

“The whole backyard is turned into wonderland,” Surber said. “It gives the community a chance to interact with our teachers and learn more about the sort of hands-on activities students are engaged with in our classrooms.”

Activities include making your very own Mad Hatter-inspired hat, taking part in an eccentric tea party, stirring and creating your own experimental mixtures with a mad scientist, and a host of other arts and crafts projects.

Organized by dedicated parents of Laguna Blanca students, Owls in Wonderland is possibly one of the most creative and whimsical events of the year. The family-fun event is free admission and is sure to provide entertainment for all who attend.

Click here for more information about Laguna Blanca School’s Lower School, or call 805.695.8143.