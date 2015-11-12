Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 10:45 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Laguna Blanca School Stages the Carefree and Imaginary World of ‘Harvey’

By Melissa Walker for Laguna Blanca School | November 12, 2015 | 10:10 a.m.

Laguna Blanca School’s Theater Department is proud to present Mary Chase’s light-hearted comedy, Harvey, the Pulitzer-prize winning story of Elwood P. Dowd, a wealthy and polite man who befriends a very strange best friend.

The show is brought to life by a cast of sanitarium staff and family and is performed by the talented Laguna Blanca Upper School students at 7 p.m. Nov. 12–14, 2015, in Spaulding Auditorium, 4125 Paloma Drive.

A theatrical production of eccentricities and a comedy of errors for all ages, the show follows Elwood, an affable man who claims to have an unseen friend, Harvey, a six-foot, three-and-one-half-inch tall Pooka, a mischievous Irish spirit resembling a rabbit.

Appalled by her brother's eccentric behavior Elwood’s sister, Veta is convinced that the imaginary rabbit will interfere with her life as a socialite, and she tries to have Elwood committed at the local sanatorium.

In a sidesplitting twist of fate, she ironically begins to see her brother’s imaginary muse herself! When Veta hysterically explains her brother’s condition to the doctors, she is the one committed instead.

Elwood leaves the sanatorium grounds unbothered, turning the town upside down as everyone goes on the lookout for this mild-mannered hero and his invisible rabbit friend.

Harvey features a sensational cast of Laguna Blanca’s students, including in order of appearance Holly Tobias, Beatrice Tolan, Mathew Goldsholl, Stella Haffner, Camila Lemere, Valeria Romo, Joan Curran, Travis Smillie, Jack Whitten, Zelime Lewis, Jackson Hurley, Pierce O’Donnell, Sydney Edgecomb, Jason Barnick and faculty member Blake Dorfman.

The play is directed by Performing Arts Theater instructor Dana Ortner, and an incredibly talented production team, including assistant director Beatrice Tolan, sound and lightingdesigners Clay Rogers and Cameron Morello, stage manager Zaira Paredes Villegas, crew members Aura Carlson, Rose Houglet and Charlie Jacobs, with art by Victoria Huang and Luisa Cameron.  

Take a seat for the psychological twists of Harvey at 7 p.m. Nov. 12, 13 and 14 at Laguna Blanca School’s Spaulding Auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and are available at the door.

For more information, please contact Dana Ortner at 805.687.2461 x217 or [email protected].

Melissa Walker is the communications coordinator for Laguna Blanca School.

 
