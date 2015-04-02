Friday, April 13 , 2018, 10:54 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca School Bringing ‘Young Frankenstein’ to Life

By Sydney Gardner for Laguna Blanca School | April 2, 2015 | 1:35 p.m.

Frankenstein
Laguna Blanca School's production of Young Frankenstein runs April 23-25.

It's alive! Laguna Blanca School presents Mel Brooks' musical comedy classic Young Frankenstein, the wickedly inspired reimagining of the Frankenstein legend, brought to life by a cast of witty characters performed by the talented Laguna Blanca Upper School students April 23-25.

Young Frankenstein is a theatrical production of monstrously good entertainment for musical lovers of all ages, delivering all your favorite show-stopping tunes with absurd hilarity.

Young Frankenstein follows the bright young Dr. Frankenstein as he attempts to complete his grandfather's masterpiece and bring a corpse to life. Together with his oddly shaped and endearing helper Igor, his curvaceous lab assistant Inga and his narcissistic madcap fiancée Elizabeth, Dr. Frankenstein succeeds in creating a monster— however, not without some creepy and often hilarious complications.

It features a sensational cast of Laguna Blanca students, including Tavis Smillie, Mitchell Gravelle, Mathew Goldsholl, Valeria Rodriguez, Bea Tolan, Joan Curran, Jackson Hurley, Fiona Flynn, Charlotte Thomas, Bjorn Lindskog, Maddy Lazarovitz, Simon Lea, Camila Lemere, Aura Carlson, Laird Fowler, Rose Houglet, Brooklyn Kinsler and Sofia Bakaev.

Director Kate Bergstrom, the school's head of the Drama Department, leads an incredibly talented production team of students, faculty, family and friends, including assistant director and costumer designer Dana Ortner, technical head and lighting designer Conner Warren, stage manager Zoe Levy, music director Ben Saunders and choreographer Jessica Hambright.

Dare to witness the science lab spectacle of Young Frankenstein coming to life at 7 p.m. April 23-25 at Laguna Blanca School's Spaulding Auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. For more information, please contact Kate Bergstrom at 805.687.1752 x217 or [email protected].

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.

