Laguna Blanca School to Celebrate 81st Commencement and Closing Ceremonies

Laguna Blanca School is proud to announce the closing and commencement ceremonies for the 2014-15 academic year.

The Lower School Closing Ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 4 and the Middle School Closing Ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 5.

The 81st Commencement Ceremony for the graduating Class of 2015 will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 10 at the Hope Ranch Campus in Ruston Amphitheatre.

Lower School Closing Ceremony

The Lower School Campus, located at 260 San Ysidro Road in Montecito, will recognize the fourth-graders' completion of the Lower School program and celebrate the year of learning for all students in each grade level.

The ceremony will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 4. Family and friends are welcome to attend this momentous occasion as the students advance to Middle School.

Middle School Closing Ceremony

Fifth- through seventh-graders will congratulate the eighth-grade students at the Middle School Closing Ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday, June 5 at the Hope Ranch campus’ Ruston Amphitheater, at 4125 Paloma Drive in Santa Barbara.

Many Upper School students will also attend to welcome the eighth-graders into high school.

81st Commencement Ceremony

Laguna Blanca School’s 81st Commencement Ceremony for the graduating Class of 2015 will be held Wednesday, June 10. The event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., also in the Ruston Amphitheater on the Hope Ranch campus (4125 Paloma Drive in Santa Barbara).

Laguna Blanca’s new head of school, Rob Hereford, has been selected by the senior class to be the commencement speaker.

Laguna Blanca is proud to congratulate the Class on 2015 on a successful year and wishes each one of them the best of luck in all future endeavors. Congratulations!

Olivia Nicole Avery

Martin Pream Barnick

Chris Charles Benwitt

Ryan Walter Bickett

Justin Maxwell Bollag

Madison Amanda Bonser

Rebecca Rosemarie Brooks

Samuel Timothy Brown

Sarah Annabel Butler

Katherine Rose Carrillo-Castro

Mia Alicia Chavez

Ryan Fleming Chiment

MacKenna Donnelly Connor

Monica Mills Criley

Miles Fowler Crist

Cornelius Patrick Curran, V

Alexa Quinn Davenport

Carys Taylor Davies

Elia Marie Ida Doussineau

Connor Dean Elmore

John Hearst Espy

Robert Cooper Farrell

Morgan Diane Gainey

Talia Rose Giordano

Philip Michael Grandidiér

Mitchell Emory Gravelle

Libby Rose Hasse

Bryn Morgan Jewett

Jasmine Jimenez

Kela Sophia Johnson

Scott Michael Johnston

Christian Stewart Kahmann

Ethan Ram Katnic

Jack Francis Kinsler

John Henry Ligon

Stephen Robert McCaffery

Olivia Elizabeth McGovern

Sarah Laureen Moseley

Damian Nuñez

Juliana Martha Ozur

Parker William Wrigley Rusack

Thomas Joseph Sloan

Annabelle Rose Sorensen

Justin Thomas Stockwell

Cole Joseph Strachan

Carter William Thicke

Benjamin Mark Tolan

Conner Brindley Warren

Angus Dorr Watters-Grubstein

Hannah Alexandra White

Spenser Jordan Wyatt

Ashley Makepeace Zangrillo

Laguna Blanca School is an Early K-12 co-educational, college preparatory day school. It guides students to greater heights by building upon its 80-year tradition of academic excellence with new and innovative teaching methods and programs. With the thriving experiential learning, LEGO, STEM, and global studies programs, competitive Condor League athletics and state-of-the-art athletic facilities, the school continues to broaden and enrich its students’ educational experience. For more information, please visit lagunablanca.org.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.