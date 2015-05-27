Laguna Blanca School to Celebrate 81st Commencement and Closing Ceremonies

Laguna Blanca School is proud to announce the closing and commencement ceremonies for the 2014-15 academic year.
The Lower School Closing Ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 4 and the Middle School Closing Ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 5.
The 81st Commencement Ceremony for the graduating Class of 2015 will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 10 at the Hope Ranch Campus in Ruston Amphitheatre.
Lower School Closing Ceremony
The Lower School Campus, located at 260 San Ysidro Road in Montecito, will recognize the fourth-graders' completion of the Lower School program and celebrate the year of learning for all students in each grade level.
The ceremony will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 4. Family and friends are welcome to attend this momentous occasion as the students advance to Middle School.
Middle School Closing Ceremony
Fifth- through seventh-graders will congratulate the eighth-grade students at the Middle School Closing Ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday, June 5 at the Hope Ranch campus’ Ruston Amphitheater, at 4125 Paloma Drive in Santa Barbara.
Many Upper School students will also attend to welcome the eighth-graders into high school.
81st Commencement Ceremony
Laguna Blanca School’s 81st Commencement Ceremony for the graduating Class of 2015 will be held Wednesday, June 10. The event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., also in the Ruston Amphitheater on the Hope Ranch campus (4125 Paloma Drive in Santa Barbara).
Laguna Blanca’s new head of school, Rob Hereford, has been selected by the senior class to be the commencement speaker.
Laguna Blanca is proud to congratulate the Class on 2015 on a successful year and wishes each one of them the best of luck in all future endeavors. Congratulations!
Olivia Nicole Avery
Martin Pream Barnick
Chris Charles Benwitt
Ryan Walter Bickett
Justin Maxwell Bollag
Madison Amanda Bonser
Rebecca Rosemarie Brooks
Samuel Timothy Brown
Sarah Annabel Butler
Katherine Rose Carrillo-Castro
Mia Alicia Chavez
Ryan Fleming Chiment
MacKenna Donnelly Connor
Monica Mills Criley
Miles Fowler Crist
Cornelius Patrick Curran, V
Alexa Quinn Davenport
Carys Taylor Davies
Elia Marie Ida Doussineau
Connor Dean Elmore
John Hearst Espy
Robert Cooper Farrell
Morgan Diane Gainey
Talia Rose Giordano
Philip Michael Grandidiér
Mitchell Emory Gravelle
Libby Rose Hasse
Bryn Morgan Jewett
Jasmine Jimenez
Kela Sophia Johnson
Scott Michael Johnston
Christian Stewart Kahmann
Ethan Ram Katnic
Jack Francis Kinsler
John Henry Ligon
Stephen Robert McCaffery
Olivia Elizabeth McGovern
Sarah Laureen Moseley
Damian Nuñez
Juliana Martha Ozur
Parker William Wrigley Rusack
Thomas Joseph Sloan
Annabelle Rose Sorensen
Justin Thomas Stockwell
Cole Joseph Strachan
Carter William Thicke
Benjamin Mark Tolan
Conner Brindley Warren
Angus Dorr Watters-Grubstein
Hannah Alexandra White
Spenser Jordan Wyatt
Ashley Makepeace Zangrillo
Laguna Blanca School is an Early K-12 co-educational, college preparatory day school. It guides students to greater heights by building upon its 80-year tradition of academic excellence with new and innovative teaching methods and programs. With the thriving experiential learning, LEGO, STEM, and global studies programs, competitive Condor League athletics and state-of-the-art athletic facilities, the school continues to broaden and enrich its students’ educational experience. For more information, please visit lagunablanca.org.
— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.