Laguna Blanca School to Celebrate Closing, Commencement Ceremonies

By Jennifer Guess for Laguna Blanca School | June 4, 2013 | 4:26 p.m.

Laguna Blanca School is proud to announce the closing and commencement ceremonies for the 2012-13 academic year.

Both the Lower and Middle School closing ceremonies will be held this Friday, June 7, at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. respectively. The 79th Commencement Ceremony will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 12.

“This year’s commencement marks another impressive year for Laguna Blanca,” said Tyler Hodges, director of Upper School Academics & Student Life. “We are extremely proud of all of our graduates and the degree to which they collectively continue to exemplify Laguna’s core values: scholarship, character, balance and community. As they move on to attend the top colleges and universities in the country, we usher them forth knowing that each is prepared to be an active citizen, lifelong learner and global representative of the Laguna community.”

The Lower School, at 260 San Ysidro Road in Montecito, will recognize the fourth-graders’ completion of the Lower School program, and celebrate the year of learning for all students in each grade level. The ceremony will go from 9 to 10:30 a.m., and guests are welcomed to join for this proud, happy occasion and a warm summer send-off.

Fifth- through seventh-graders will congratulate the eighth-grade students at the Middle School Closing Ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday at the Hope Ranch Campus in Ruston Amphitheater. Many Upper School students will also attend as they welcome the eighth-graders into high school.

Laguna Blanca School’s 79th Commencement Ceremony will be held for the Class of 2013 on June 12. The event will begin at 4 p.m. in the Ruston Amphitheater on the Hope Ranch Campus, 4125 Paloma Drive in Santa Barbara.

Laguna Blanca is proud to congratulate the Class on 2013 on a wonderful year and wishes them all the best for their futures.

Class of 2013

Anastasia Antonova
J.T. Aubrey
Olivia Berci
Elijah Bittleston
Marla Bonser
Christopher Burke
Karinna Carrillo
Clarissa Coburn
Edward Conk
Caitlin Connor
Helena Davila
Jeté Dongieux
Jessica Dusebout
Joseph Eckert
Tess Elder
Daria Etezadi
Alexander Hawker
Chanelle Janssens
Brian Miguel
Brendon Nylen
Courtney O’Donnell
Justin Palmer
Bryana Schantz
Duke Schnieder
Zoe Serbin
Cassidy Shevitz
Benjamin Sorensen
Isabella Taron
Kyle Van de Kamer

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.

