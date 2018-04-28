Laguna Blanca School to Celebrate Closing, Commencement Ceremonies

Laguna Blanca School is proud to announce the closing and commencement ceremonies for the 2012-13 academic year.

Both the Lower and Middle School closing ceremonies will be held this Friday, June 7, at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. respectively. The 79th Commencement Ceremony will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 12.

“This year’s commencement marks another impressive year for Laguna Blanca,” said Tyler Hodges, director of Upper School Academics & Student Life. “We are extremely proud of all of our graduates and the degree to which they collectively continue to exemplify Laguna’s core values: scholarship, character, balance and community. As they move on to attend the top colleges and universities in the country, we usher them forth knowing that each is prepared to be an active citizen, lifelong learner and global representative of the Laguna community.”

The Lower School, at 260 San Ysidro Road in Montecito, will recognize the fourth-graders’ completion of the Lower School program, and celebrate the year of learning for all students in each grade level. The ceremony will go from 9 to 10:30 a.m., and guests are welcomed to join for this proud, happy occasion and a warm summer send-off.

Fifth- through seventh-graders will congratulate the eighth-grade students at the Middle School Closing Ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday at the Hope Ranch Campus in Ruston Amphitheater. Many Upper School students will also attend as they welcome the eighth-graders into high school.

Laguna Blanca School’s 79th Commencement Ceremony will be held for the Class of 2013 on June 12. The event will begin at 4 p.m. in the Ruston Amphitheater on the Hope Ranch Campus, 4125 Paloma Drive in Santa Barbara.

Laguna Blanca is proud to congratulate the Class on 2013 on a wonderful year and wishes them all the best for their futures.

Class of 2013

Anastasia Antonova

J.T. Aubrey

Olivia Berci

Elijah Bittleston

Marla Bonser

Christopher Burke

Karinna Carrillo

Clarissa Coburn

Edward Conk

Caitlin Connor

Helena Davila

Jeté Dongieux

Jessica Dusebout

Joseph Eckert

Tess Elder

Daria Etezadi

Alexander Hawker

Chanelle Janssens

Brian Miguel

Brendon Nylen

Courtney O’Donnell

Justin Palmer

Bryana Schantz

Duke Schnieder

Zoe Serbin

Cassidy Shevitz

Benjamin Sorensen

Isabella Taron

Kyle Van de Kamer

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.