Laguna Blanca School to Celebrate Homecoming Weekend

Laguna Blanca School is soaring high with school pride and inviting all alumni back to campus — in spirit, celebration and Laguna tradition. Homecoming Weekend kicks off on Friday and continues through Saturday, and will be jam-packed with new and old friends, good fun and family-friendly festivities.

On Friday, swing into Laguna Blanca’s special homecoming weekend, with a game of golf at the oceanfront Sandpiper Golf Club in the Peter “Ace” Angeloff Golf Classic for a shotgun start at 8 a.m. A lunch will be provided on the course, and golfers will have the chance to win prizes by participating in a long drive and closest to the pin contest.

Next, lace up your sneakers and make your way to the track for a favorite Laguna Blanca tradition — the annual Jogathon! Beginning at 3p.m., all students will run to raise funds for the school’s athletic and physical education programs. After you cross the finish line, enjoy a classic All-American BBQ & Fair from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Parents, alumni, family and friends are invited to enjoy a barbecue dinner with carnival-like game booths, a petting zoo and activities for all ages, while the Laguna Blanca Jazz Band entertains the crowd.

On Saturday, all alumni can look forward to reconnecting and reliving memories with old friends at the Alumni Picnic on the Green at 11:30 a.m. Laguna Blanca will honor all members of its Grand Class (alumni celebrating their 50-plus-year reunions) and welcome new Head of School Rob Hereford.

At 1 p.m., pump up your school spirit and cheer on the Lady Owls at the girls’ volleyball game vs. Providence Hall, and then follow with the boys’ football game vs. Villanova Preparatory at 3 p.m. At 5 p.m., there will be a post-game celebration featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the school’s new sand volleyball courts.

Laguna Blanca’s Homecoming Weekend wraps up with wine tastings from alumni vintners for the adults, and an exclusive Kids’ Play Zone for the kids.

Click here to register for this memorable Homecoming Weekend or for more information about Laguna Blanca School.

Laguna Blanca School is an Early K-12 co-educational, college preparatory day school. It guides students to greater heights by building upon the 80-year tradition of academic excellence with new and innovative teaching methods and programs. With the thriving experiential learning, STEM, and global studies programs, resourceful iPad initiative, and state-of-the-art athletic complex, , the school continues to broaden and enrich its students’ educational experience.

Click here for more information.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.