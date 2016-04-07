Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 12:17 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca School to Stage Seussical the Musical

By Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School | April 7, 2016 | 3:15 p.m.

Laguna Blanca School students will star in the imaginative Seussical the Musical.

Laguna Blanca School’s Theater Department is proud to present Seussical the Musical, performed by a cast of students in grades 6-12 at 7 p.m. April 14-16, 2016 in Spaulding Auditorium, located at 4125 Paloma Drive. 

Seussical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza. Tony winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty bring to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination: Jojo.

The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.

The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many thinks.

Horton faces a double challenge — not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he also must guard an abandoned egg, left to his care by the 

irresponsible Mayzie La Bird.

Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

Join Laguna Blanca School for a night of fun for the whole family and see the incredible cast reimagine these beloved tales.

The show’s production team includes Dana Ortner, producer and director; Jillian Honorof, musical director and choreographer; Erin Davison, technical director; and Tracy Jackson, costume designer and set constructor.

The full list of cast and crew can be found on Laguna Blanca’s website.

For more information, contact Dana Ortner at 805.687.2461 x217 or [email protected].

— Tara Broucqsault is the director of communications at Laguna Blanca School.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 