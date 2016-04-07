Laguna Blanca School to Stage Seussical the Musical

Laguna Blanca School’s Theater Department is proud to present Seussical the Musical, performed by a cast of students in grades 6-12 at 7 p.m. April 14-16, 2016 in Spaulding Auditorium, located at 4125 Paloma Drive.

Seussical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza. Tony winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty bring to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination: Jojo.

The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.

The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many thinks.

Horton faces a double challenge — not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he also must guard an abandoned egg, left to his care by the

irresponsible Mayzie La Bird.

Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

Join Laguna Blanca School for a night of fun for the whole family and see the incredible cast reimagine these beloved tales.

The show’s production team includes Dana Ortner, producer and director; Jillian Honorof, musical director and choreographer; Erin Davison, technical director; and Tracy Jackson, costume designer and set constructor.

The full list of cast and crew can be found on Laguna Blanca’s website.

For more information, contact Dana Ortner at 805.687.2461 x217 or [email protected].

— Tara Broucqsault is the director of communications at Laguna Blanca School.