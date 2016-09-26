Laguna Blanca School Welcomes New Members to Board of Trustees

Laguna Blanca School is proud to announce four new trustees to its Board of Trustees.

One of the key roles of the board is to ensure Laguna Blanca School is accomplishing its mission and upholding its core values of scholarship, character, balance and community. Additionally, the board works collaboratively with the head of school to provide needed counsel and guidance, and serves to ensure that Laguna has adequate financial resources to meet its mission and serve its students.

Harry Atterbury: Originally from the East Coast, Atterbury is a graduate of Lake Forest College. He and his wife Wendy,have lived in Hope Ranch since 2005, when they relocated from Santa Fe, NM. They have two adult sons, James and Tucker (LBS Class of 2012). Tucker is on the varsity sailing team at Roger Williams University, Bristol, RI.



For over 25 years, Harry has traveled extensively providing custom travel services for discriminating clients. He is a past vice-commodore of the Santa Barbara Sea Shell Association and has served on the board of the Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation. Currently semi-retired, he is also the director of a charitable foundation named The Whimsie Fund.



Kevine Brine: Brine is a graduate of University of Wisconsin, Madison, with a B.A. in South Asian studies, New York University’s Stern School of Business with an MBA, finance; and The Graduate School of Arts and Sciences with a master’s degree in English and American Literature. In 1999, he was honored with New York University’s Alumni Meritorious Service Award. He has taught as an adjunct professor at NYU in the Freshman Honors Program, co-taught in the Graduate School of English, and currently is chair of the Dean’s Council for the Division of Libraries at NYU.



Devoted to institutions of higher education, culture and the arts, Brine has served on the boards of New York University, Cornell University’s Weill Medical College, The Whitney Museum of American Art, The Spence School, and The World Monuments Fund. As an independent scholar and artist, Brine has co-edited several scholarly volumes, published a catalogue of his paintings and sculptures, and co-authored Finance in America: An Unfinished Story, University of Chicago Press, 2017, forthcoming.



Currently, Brine is chairman of the board of Coyuchi, an organic home textile company and board member of Agilyx, which recycles waste plastics. Formerly, he served on the boards of Sanford C. Bernstein, an investment research and management company and Delphi Financial, an insurance company.



Brine and his wife, Jessica Smith, have three sons who attend Laguna's Lower School — Emmanuel (Class of 2028), Sebastian (Class of 2026), and Tennyson (Class of 2030).



Bob Fuladi: Currently serving as vice president and chief operating officer at Mission Health Care Pharmacy Corp., Fuladi is a health-care professional with more than 20 years of experience as a clinician, educator, pharmacist, healthcare consultant, entrepreneur and business executive.



In addition to his work at Mission, Fuladi is a board member for both the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse and Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, where he earned his undergraduate degree. He also serves as an advisory member to Keck Institute in Claremont, as well as P&T advisory member for Gold Coast Health Plan.



Fuladi earned his Doctorate of Pharmacy, Pharmaceutical Sciences, and Administration from the University of Kansas, where he was also an MBA candidate.



A transplant from Massachusetts, Fuladi lives in Montecito where he has been a resident since 1995 with his wife Nissy Mahmoud (also a pharmacist) who serves on the Parents’ Auxiliary as the vice president of Lower School. Their son Brandon (Class of 2026) is in third-grade at Laguna Blanca.



Tom Tolles: Tolles grew up in Southern California (San Marino) and moved to Santa Barbara in 2009 with his wife Kristen and their three children: Andrew (Class of 2019), Kiki (Class of 2020) and Claire (Class of 2022). All three attend Laguna Blanca.



Tolles attended Stanford University where he received a B.S. and M.S. in mechanical engineering. He also attended UCLA, earning an MBA from the Anderson School of Management.



During the '80s, he got involved with 3D computer graphics and was a co-founder of a technology company (FTI West) that specialized in 3D animation for use in high-profile legal cases. In the '90s, Tom founded another technology company, House of Moves, which provided motion-capture services and software to the game, film and commercial broadcast industry. Eventually, he sold House of Moves and co-founded another startup that provides online 3D animated guitar lessons.



Tolles and his family live in Montecito in the house he and his wife built upon relocating to Santa Barbara. In addition to the LBS Board of Trustees, Tolles currently serves on the board of Knowlwood Tennis Club and chairs the buildings and grounds committee.



One of the key roles of the Board of Trustees is to ensure Laguna Blanca School is accomplishing its mission and upholding its core values of scholarship, character, balance and community. Additionally, the board works collaboratively with the head of school to provide needed counsel and guidance, and serves to ensure that Laguna has adequate financial resources to meet its mission and serve its students.

Laguna Blanca School is a not-for-profit EK-12 co-educational, college preparatory day school. Building upon its 80-year tradition of academic excellence with new and innovative teaching methods and programs, Laguna Blanca provides students with a supportive community that promotes deeper learning, and values student balance and well-being. With its thriving experiential learning, LEGO, STEM, and arts programs, competitive athletics, and state-of-the-art athletic facilities, the school offers a variety of ways that students can succeed. For more information, please visit www.lagunablanca.org.

Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.