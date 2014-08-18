Laguna Blanca Welcomes Rob Hereford as New Head of School

As the new school year approaches, Laguna Blanca School is pleased to announce its new head of school, Rob Hereford.

Hereford brings more than 20 years of experience in education, and is looking forward to leading the Montecito and Santa Barbara campuses.

“Rob is a genuine school leader who believes in a collaborative leadership model,” board chairman Tom Pickett said. “We are confident he will lead Laguna Blanca into a successful future.”

Hereford comes to Laguna Blanca from Forth Worth Country Day School in Fort Worth, Texas, where he held the position of Upper School Division head for eight years.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in history and philosophy from Vanderbilt University and his master’s degree in history from the University of Georgia. Hereford began his teaching career at Episcopal High School in Bellaire, Texas, where he taught history, coached basketball and served as the History Department chair and associate academic dean.

In 2001, Hereford furthered his education and earned his master’s degree in private school leadership at Teachers College, Columbia University. He also served as the Upper School principal at Metairie Park Country Day School in Metairie, La. During his tenure, he helped run New Orleans West office, which helped find schools for students who were displaced by Hurricane Katrina.

“My personal philosophy is that relationships are the foundation for success in every child’s education. I don’t just want to recognize my students — I want to know to every single one of them, and their parents and teachers,” Hereford said. “I am excited to be part of the Laguna family — to truly live Laguna everyday, and make it an amazing experience for the entire school community.”

Hereford is looking forward to engaging in the exciting new programs awaiting Laguna Blanca this coming school year, from the Early Kindergarten program, to the STEM Entrepreneur Program, new sand volleyball courts, expanding alumni programs and so much more.

Hereford and his wife, Amanda who is also an educator, have three sons, 19-year-old Scott, 6-year-old John and 4-year-old Joseph.

Families interested in meeting Hereford and learning more about Laguna Blanca, please call 805.687.2461.

Laguna Blanca School is an Early K-12 co-educational, college preparatory day school. It guides students to greater heights by building upon the 80-year tradition of academic excellence with new and innovative teaching methods and programs. With the thriving experiential learning, STEM, and global studies programs, resourceful iPad initiative and competitive Condor League athletics, the school continues to broaden and enrich its students’ educational experience.

Click here for more information.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.