Laguna Blanca School Receives National ‘Strength of America’ Award

By Jennifer Zacharias for Laguna Blanca School | September 3, 2014 | 5:20 p.m.

Laguna Blanca School has been nationally recognized as the only California school to receive the 2014 Strength of America Award from the National Strength and Conditioning Association in the United States.

Only 19 high school programs from across the nation have been honored with this prestigious award that exhibits the highest standards in the safety and success of young athletes.

Coach Shane Lopes, who runs the strength and conditioning program at Laguna Blanca School, received the award at the 37th annual NSCA’s National Conference in conjunction with the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition.

“It is truly an honor for Laguna Blanca to receive this award and to be recognized by the National Strength & Conditioning Association,” Lopes said. “Over the last year, the commitment to training by the students and staff has been exceptional. I am simply guiding the trainees along. The students and the staff are the ones who make the time to train consistently and continue to push their physical limits. As a result, the amount of injuries among student-athletes has decreased and there is an unmistakable sense of camaraderie within the school.”

Selected from hundreds of schools, Laguna Blanca earned the award for demonstrating excellence in their school’s athletic supervision, education, program and facilities. Through Laguna Blanca’s strength and conditioning program, Coach Lopes designs customized training regimes that are tailored to the skills of each student’s respective sport or individual fitness goals. This is the first year Laguna Blanca and coach Lopes have received honorary recognition from the NSCA.

“Coach Lopes is able to combine education and athletics into a positive and fun experience for the students and staff here at Laguna Blanca,” Laguna Blanca Athletic Director Mike Biermann said. “His commitment to implementing a strength and conditioning program has guided our athletes to perform, move and train better.”

Lopes was named Santa Barbara All-County Football Coach of the Year in 2013, and he has served as the Owls’ head coach for past two years. For more information about Lopes and Laguna Blanca’s strength and conditioning program, click here or call 805.687.1752 x214.

Laguna Blanca School is an Early K-12 co-educational, college preparatory day school. It guides students to greater heights by building upon the 80-year tradition of academic excellence with new and innovative teaching methods and programs. With the thriving experiential learning, STEM, and global studies programs, resourceful iPad initiative, and competitive Condor League athletics, the school continues to broaden and enrich its students’ educational experience. Click here for more information.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.

