Laguna Blanca School’s Next Story Time a ‘Caldecott Celebration’

As part of its ongoing efforts to foster a lifelong love for reading and books, Laguna Blanca School is proud to announce the next Story Time at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 24 in the library at the Lower School Campus.

Laguna’s Story Time is a series of fun and interactive reading opportunities for children. All reading events are free and open to the entire community.

The theme of this Story Time is a “Caldecott Celebration” featuring Caldecott Award-winning books. The prestigious Randolph Caldecott Medal is awarded annually by the Association for Library Service to Children, a division of the American Library Association, to the artist of the most distinguished American picture book for children. Snacks & hot cocoa will also be served.

Children and families are invited to explore the magical world of storytelling, come listen to stories and enjoy some healthy treats!

This series of reading events is geared toward children ages 3 to 6, however, children of all ages are welcome to enjoy Laguna’s Story Time.

Laguna Blanca’s final Story Time will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 21.

Laguna Blanca Story Time events will be held in the library at the Laguna Blanca Lower School campus located at 260 San Ysidro Road in Montecito. For more information and to RSVP, please contact [email protected] or 805.695.8143.

Laguna Blanca School is an Early K-12 co-educational, college preparatory day school. It guides students to greater heights by building upon its 80-year tradition of academic excellence with new and innovative teaching methods and programs. With the thriving experiential learning, LEGO, STEM, and global studies programs, competitive Condor League athletics and state-of-the-art athletic facilities the school continues to broaden and enrich its students’ educational experience.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.