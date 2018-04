Laguna Blanca Scores Shutout Win at L.A. Price

Football

Alex Furukawa scored two touchdowns, and the Laguna Blanca defense stepped up and recorded a shutout, beating Price, 38-0, on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Furukawa scored on a 22-yard run and caught a 62-yard pass from quarterback Ty Trosky.

Merrick Hahn led the defensive effort with two interceptions.

Wells Fowler had a 15-yard touchdown run and Trosky ran 18 yards for a score and has four two-point conversion runs.

Laguna Blanca (4-2), plays its homecoming game on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. against Milken.

