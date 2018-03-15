Laguna Blanca Scores Tennis Win Over Thacher

Alex Furukawa swept his three singles sets, and Laguna Blanca went 7-2 in singles, helping it beat Thacher for the first time since 2014, 10-8, on Thursday.
Victor Liu and Kai Nakamura each won two sets in singles and the doubles team of Conor Scheinberg-Jason Barnick went 2-1. Kevin Khodabandehlou and Kovid Mishra added a win at No. 3 doubles.
"I’m very pleased with this win," coach Trevor Thorpe said. "Thacher is always a rival and a tough team. Our boys fought tooth-and-nail, especially the singles guys. We really wanted this one, so it was great to get some validation that our training is paying dividends."
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.