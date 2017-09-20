Laguna Blanca Serves Up a Sweep Against Garden Street Academy

Girls Volleyball

Kendall White blasted 10 service aces and Abby Corpuz added eight, powering Laguna Blanca to a 25-13, 25-4, 25-6 sweep over Garden Street Academy in a Condor League match.

"Abby Corpuz played in her first match of the season, returning to eligibility," Laguna assistant Kat Niksto said. "It was nice to see her on the court. She had a nice serving run during the match, as did Kendall White."

Natalie McCaffery's six kills and Macy Christal's five led the Owls' attack.

Laguna Blanca improves to 13-3 overall and 1-0 in league. The Owls play at Midland on Friday.

