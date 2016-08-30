Laguna Blanca Serves Up Second Sweep

Girls Volleyball

Laguna Blanca reeled off 10 service aces en route to a 25-12, 25-21, 25-10 girls volleyball sweep over visiting Nordhoff on Tuesday

"We served really well as a team tonight with 10 aces, led by Maddy Nicolson and Kelly Bickett who each had 3," said Laguna assistant Kat Niksto.

Nicolson paced the attack with 13, while Laurel Kujan added nine and Caylin Zimmerman picked up 17 digs.

"Everyone got a chance so see the court tonight, getting some young players valuable game experience," said Niksto.

The Owls improve to 2-0. They swept Pasadena Poly in their opener.

Next up is the Laguna Blanca Tournament, this Saturday with the Gold Division playing at the Page Center. and the Silver Division at Bishop Diego.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.