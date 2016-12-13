Laguna Blanca Soccer is 6-0 After 6-2 victory

Boys Soccer

Laguna Blanca erupted for six goals to win its sixth straight boys soccer match to start the season.

Sophomore Josh Baron scored two goals and had an assist in a 6-2 win over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday. The Owls led 5-0 at halftime.

Junior Alex Furukawa dished out three assists and a goal and senior Luke Smillie had a goal and an assist for the 6-0 Owls.

Laguna Blanca is back on the field Thursday against Foothill Tech.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.