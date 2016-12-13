Laguna Blanca Soccer is 6-0 After 6-2 victory

Laguna Blanca erupted for six goals to win its sixth straight boys soccer match to start the season.
Sophomore Josh Baron scored two goals and had an assist in a 6-2 win over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday. The Owls led 5-0 at halftime.
Junior Alex Furukawa dished out three assists and a goal and senior Luke Smillie had a goal and an assist for the 6-0 Owls.
Laguna Blanca is back on the field Thursday against Foothill Tech.
