Laguna Blanca Soccer Standout Ethan Tyng Commits to Claremont-Mckenna

Boys Soccer

Laguna Blanca soccer standout Ethan Tyng has committed to continue his career at Claremont-McKenna, Laguna Blanca athletic director Jason Donnelly announced.

Tyng has been the goal-scoring and assist leader for the Owls the past two seasons, and was an All-CIF selection as a junior.

“I chose Claremont not only for athletics and its great soccer program, but for the overall community feel and the strong academic opportunities that I will be a part of,” said Tyng. “I am excited about this great opportunity and know that I will grow tremendously as a person over the next four years. Claremont will prepare me for whatever life path that I choose to take.”

Laguna Blanca coach Gof Boyoko said Claremont-Mckenna is getting a gifted player.

“Ethan is the most talented kid I’ve coached since arriving at Laguna," Boyoko said. "He is gifted with his skills and uses his body to create a distinct advantage over his opponents."

Claremont McKenna is an NCAA Division 3 institution competing in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC).