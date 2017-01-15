Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:45 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca Spreads Out Blanket for Performance of ‘Picnic’

By Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School | January 15, 2017 | 1:30 p.m.

Laguna Blanca School’s theater arts department presents William Inge’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Picnic, under the direction of Dana Caldwell, performing arts theater instructor. Performances will be staged at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 and 20, and 2 p.m. Jan. 21 in Laguna Blanca’s Spaulding Auditorium, 4125 Paloma Drive.

“Picnic” performances Jan. 19, 20, 21 at Laguna Blanca School. Click to view larger
“Picnic” performances Jan. 19, 20, 21 at Laguna Blanca School. (Laguna Blanca School)

Picnic, which explores the universal themes of personal discovery, premiered on Broadway in 1953 and the film adaptation was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture in 1955.

Set in 1953 in a small Kansas town at a neighborhood picnic on Labor Day, the play details the lives of ordinary Americans, from hopeful widows and embittered spinsters to idealistic teenagers and restless wanderers. The entire performance takes place on a grassy lawn between two houses.

Laguna Blanca cast members:
Flo Owens: Zuley Lewis
Madge Owens: Fiona Flynn
Millie Owens: Joan Curran
Hal Carter: Jackson Hurley
Alan Benson: Mathew Goldsholl
Rosemary Sydney: Camila Lemere
Howard Bevans: Travis Smillie
Helen Potts: Annabelle Finefrock
Irma Kronkite: Stella Haffner
Christine Schoenwalder: Juliana Slater
Bomber: Henry Farrell

Crew:
Zaira Paredes Villegas
Annelle King
Charlie Jacobs
Roth Yin

The show includes some mature content. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door. For more information, contact Dana Caldwell, 687-2461 ext. 217 or [email protected]

For more about Laguna Blanca School, visit lagunablanca.org.
 
— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 