Laguna Blanca Spreads Out Blanket for Performance of ‘Picnic’

Laguna Blanca School’s theater arts department presents William Inge’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Picnic, under the direction of Dana Caldwell, performing arts theater instructor. Performances will be staged at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 and 20, and 2 p.m. Jan. 21 in Laguna Blanca’s Spaulding Auditorium, 4125 Paloma Drive.

Picnic, which explores the universal themes of personal discovery, premiered on Broadway in 1953 and the film adaptation was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture in 1955.

Set in 1953 in a small Kansas town at a neighborhood picnic on Labor Day, the play details the lives of ordinary Americans, from hopeful widows and embittered spinsters to idealistic teenagers and restless wanderers. The entire performance takes place on a grassy lawn between two houses.

Laguna Blanca cast members:

Flo Owens: Zuley Lewis

Madge Owens: Fiona Flynn

Millie Owens: Joan Curran

Hal Carter: Jackson Hurley

Alan Benson: Mathew Goldsholl

Rosemary Sydney: Camila Lemere

Howard Bevans: Travis Smillie

Helen Potts: Annabelle Finefrock

Irma Kronkite: Stella Haffner

Christine Schoenwalder: Juliana Slater

Bomber: Henry Farrell

Crew:

Zaira Paredes Villegas

Annelle King

Charlie Jacobs

Roth Yin

The show includes some mature content. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door. For more information, contact Dana Caldwell, 687-2461 ext. 217 or [email protected]

For more about Laguna Blanca School, visit lagunablanca.org.



— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.