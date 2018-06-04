Laguna Blanca Stages ‘The Crucible,’ a Bewitching and Interactive Performance

Laguna Blanca School’s Theater Department is proud to present The Crucible, a classic tale of witchcraft hysteria by American playwright Arthur Miller.

The performances will occur at 7 p.m. November 14, 15 and 16 and will begin outside in Ruston Amphitheater, before moving indoors into the Spaulding Auditorium.

Directed by Kate Bergstrom, Laguna Blanca’s theater arts instructor, this play is a cutting-edge theatrical experience with an incredible cast of middle and high school students, some of whom are new to Laguna Blanca’s stage.

With melodrama ranging from witchcraft to trials and betrayal, this historical play is based on the 1692 Salem witchcraft trials in Puritan, Mass., with characters Abigail Williams and Elizabeth and John Proctor at the center of the drama.

Cast of The Crucible

Allison Lewis-Towbes as Abigail Williams

John Puzder as John Proctor

Mia Chavez as Elizabeth Proctor

Bea Tolan as Reverend John Hale

Erica Keane as Deputy Governor Danforth

Travis Smilie as Judge Hawthorn

Matthew Goldsholl as Reverend Parris

Will Bartholomew as Giles Corey

Valeria Rodriguez as Ann Putnam

Pierce O’Donnell as Thomas Putnam

Maddy Lazarovits as Tituba

Holly Tobias as Mary Warren

Margaret Lazarovits as Betty Parris (also the Stage Manager and Assistant Director)

Demari Braly as Rebecca Nurse

Fanny Cameron as Susanna Walcott

Aura Carlson as Mercy Lewis

With Brooklyn Kinsler, Lexi Yasley, and Louisa Cameron as assistant designers.

Featuring faculty members Blake Dorfman as Ezekiel Cheever and Martha Elliot as Sarah Good.



This performance is open to the public, and guests are invited to come early to grab a cup of hot cocoa to enjoy during the first act of the show, which opens with music and candlelight outdoors.

Tickets are $5 for students and children, and $10 for adults. Please contact Bergstrom at 805.687.1752 x217 for tickets and further information.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.