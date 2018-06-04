Monday, June 4 , 2018, 12:32 am | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca Stages ‘The Crucible,’ a Bewitching and Interactive Performance

By Jennifer Zacharias for Laguna Blanca School | November 4, 2013 | 11:48 a.m.

Laguna Blanca School’s Theater Department is proud to present The Crucible, a classic tale of witchcraft hysteria by American playwright Arthur Miller.

The performances will occur at 7 p.m. November 14, 15 and 16 and will begin outside in Ruston Amphitheater, before moving indoors into the Spaulding Auditorium.

Directed by Kate Bergstrom, Laguna Blanca’s theater arts instructor, this play is a cutting-edge theatrical experience with an incredible cast of middle and high school students, some of whom are new to Laguna Blanca’s stage.

With melodrama ranging from witchcraft to trials and betrayal, this historical play is based on the 1692 Salem witchcraft trials in Puritan, Mass., with characters Abigail Williams and Elizabeth and John Proctor at the center of the drama.

Cast of The Crucible

Allison Lewis-Towbes as Abigail Williams
John Puzder as John Proctor
Mia Chavez as Elizabeth Proctor
Bea Tolan as Reverend John Hale
Erica Keane as Deputy Governor Danforth
Travis Smilie as Judge Hawthorn
Matthew Goldsholl as Reverend Parris
Will Bartholomew as Giles Corey
Valeria Rodriguez as Ann Putnam
Pierce O’Donnell as Thomas Putnam
Maddy Lazarovits as Tituba
Holly Tobias as Mary Warren
Margaret Lazarovits as Betty Parris (also the Stage Manager and Assistant Director)
Demari Braly as Rebecca Nurse
Fanny Cameron as Susanna Walcott
Aura Carlson as Mercy Lewis
With Brooklyn Kinsler, Lexi Yasley, and Louisa Cameron as assistant designers.
Featuring faculty members Blake Dorfman as Ezekiel Cheever and Martha Elliot as Sarah Good.

This performance is open to the public, and guests are invited to come early to grab a cup of hot cocoa to enjoy during the first act of the show, which opens with music and candlelight outdoors.

Tickets are $5 for students and children, and $10 for adults. Please contact Bergstrom at 805.687.1752 x217 for tickets and further information.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 